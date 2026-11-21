SÃO PAULO, Brazil - At the upcoming FEICON BATIMAT 2026 exhibition, scheduled from April 7 to 10 at the São Paulo Expo exhibition center, international building contractors, security integrators, real estate developers, and hardware distributors will gather to explore the latest innovations shaping South America's construction sector. As the largest international construction trade show in Latin America, FEICON BATIMAT serves as the premier launchpad for architectural entry systems engineered for regional building standards. Taking center stage at booth G283, the next-generation smart access control solutions debuting at FEICON 2026 are engineered to support Brazilian OEM and ODM customers with applicable INMETRO mechanical safety compliance requirements. The exhibition highlights how biometric hardware, automated mortise locks, and multi-protocol connectivity address the demand for secure entrance hardware across residential and commercial developments, offering regional buyers reliable OEM and ODM manufacturing partnerships.

High-Profile Product Debuts: The YN-ID-N012 and YN-DL-H002-H Platforms

The product lineup at booth G283 will feature two flagship smart access platforms engineered for modern residential and commercial entryways. Leading the showcase is the YN-ID-N012 smart lock, released on April 2, 2025, which represents the latest one-touch handle lock architecture. Designed for intuitive operation, the YN-ID-N012 integrates a semiconductor fingerprint sensor directly into the door handle pivot, allowing users to verify credentials and unlatch the door in a single fluid motion. This ergonomic design pairs high-speed fingerprint verification under 0.5 seconds with heavy-duty mortise construction, establishing a new operational standard for multi-family apartment doors and high-density residential developments. The handle mechanism incorporates reinforced internal springs and anti-sag clutch architecture to maintain long-term physical alignment across thousands of daily door operations.

Alongside the handle platform, the engineering team will unveil the YN-DL-H002-H 3D Face Recognition Fully Automatic Smart Lock, released on May 21, 2025. Engineered as a high-security flagship for luxury residences, gated communities, and corporate offices, the YN-DL-H002-H utilizes 3D structured light depth scanning to map facial contours in real time. The live scanning sensor operates reliably in low-light and bright sunlight conditions while preventing spoofing attempts using high-resolution photographs, video playbacks, or 3D masks. Upon successful biometric identification, an integrated high-torque motor automatically retracts the solid mortise deadbolts, delivering a completely contactless entry experience.

Regulatory Compliance Engineering: Supporting Applicable INMETRO and ANATEL Requirements

A central focus of the FEICON 2026 showcase is the engineering and technical documentation support accompanying the hardware lineup. To enter the Brazilian market, electronic access hardware must address applicable mechanical and telecommunication requirements. YOUNUO IET designs its mortise assemblies, latchbolts, and lock cylinders to align with mechanical impact resistance, latch torque, and structural durability benchmarks relevant to INMETRO testing, including internal mechanical fatigue testing exceeding 150,000 continuous operation cycles to support long-term structural durability in high-traffic buildings.

In addition to mechanical engineering for INMETRO testing, wireless models are developed with embedded Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi hardware aligned with 2.4 GHz radio frequency parameters relevant to ANATEL (Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes) homologation. YOUNUO IET supports Brazilian OEM and ODM customers with product development, technical documentation, testing coordination, and manufacturing for applicable ANATEL and INMETRO compliance requirements. Brazilian market certifications and authorizations are project-specific and are held by the applicable local customer or authorized Brazilian entity.

Established Brazilian Brand Partnerships and Engineering Backing

The upcoming exhibition presence reflects a deep commitment to the South American market, supported by established local partnerships and robust manufacturing infrastructure. YOUNUO IET maintains active ODM and OEM manufacturing collaborations with major Brazilian brands, including an ODM partnership with tech and security brand Elsys, and an OEM distribution partnership with Taschibra. Additionally, senior executives from major South American security brands, such as Soprano, conducted an official factory visit on July 6, 2026, inspecting production lines and evaluating customized mortise options for regional project rollouts. These established commercial relationships demonstrate the factory's capacity to deliver localized hardware configurations.

The enterprise operates an ISO 9001 certified production facility spanning 4,200 square meters in Shenzhen, equipped with automated Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly lines and a 7-stage quality control workflow. Incoming component defect rates are maintained at or below 0.8%, while final outgoing quality control (OQC) achieves a delivery pass rate of 99.7%. All circuit board modules receive three-proof conformal coatings to resist tropical humidity and coastal salt spray, while drive motors undergo lifecycle testing exceeding 150,000 continuous operation cycles. This manufacturing backing supports international certifications, including CE, FCC, EAC, and EN18031 cybersecurity standards, providing complete regulatory verification and long-term technical assurance for Latin American distributors.

Operational Advantage of Compliance-Ready OEM/ODM Access Solutions

Partnering with an OEM/ODM manufacturer experienced in Brazilian INMETRO and ANATEL compliance coordination helps regional building contractors and brand distributors prepare project documentation efficiently, compared to assembling unverified components across disconnected vendors where technical and administrative gaps delay project schedules. This integrated engineering support model provides Latin American partners with consistent structural durability, structured RF documentation, and dependable technical support across South American housing developments and commercial projects.

Conclusion and Exhibition Invitation

The upcoming debut at FEICON BATIMAT 2026 marks a key milestone in expanding architectural access hardware manufacturing across South America. By combining INMETRO and ANATEL compliance engineering support, 3D facial recognition, and ergonomic handle design, the new product lineup offers a reliable foundation for regional OEM and ODM building developments. International sales engineers and technical representatives invite building contractors, security integrators, real estate developers, and brand owners to visit booth G283 at São Paulo Expo from April 7 to 10, 2026, to experience live product demonstrations, review Portuguese technical documentation, inspect physical mortise samples, and discuss custom OEM/ODM collaboration opportunities.

For complete product catalogs, technical datasheets, and custom project inquiries, please visit the official company website at. To consult with our engineering representatives regarding regional hardware specifications or OEM/ODM manufacturing partnerships, contact our technical sales department directly through the online inquiry system.

About Us

Shenzhen Younuo IET Co., Ltd. is a specialized OEM/ODM manufacturer dedicated to smart door locks, intelligent access control systems, and electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Operating dedicated manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, the company delivers comprehensive hardware and software solutions, including biometric fingerprint door locks, 3D facial recognition locks, hotel RFID keycard locking systems, and smart wireless mortise locksets. Supported by in-house PCB engineering, embedded firmware development, automated SMT assembly, and rigorous lifecycle aging tests, Younuo IET provides end-to-end PCBA and finished product manufacturing. The company empowers global smart home brands, security distributors, and hospitality contractors with certified, durable, and highly secure commercial access solutions.