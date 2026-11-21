MENAFN - GetNews)Led by Dr. Bijan Afar, DDS, MS, the Wilshire Boulevard dental clinic provides preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and specialized dental care under one roof Wilshire Dental Care, located in Los Angeles, California, provides comprehensive dental care services for patients seeking preventive treatments, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Bijan Afar, DDS, MS, the practice offers personalized treatment options, including All-on-4 implants, Invisalign, veneers, sedation dentistry, and emergency dental care.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Nov. 21, 2026 - Finding a dental practice that can address routine oral health needs while also providing specialized treatments can make dental care more convenient for patients and families. Mid Wilshire Dental Care, located at 6200 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, brings together general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry in one location, helping patients access a broad range of dental services without navigating multiple offices.

Led by Dr. Bijan Afar, DDS, MS, an experienced periodontist and oral implantologist who has served Los Angeles patients since 1986, the dental clinic emphasizes personalized treatment planning, patient education, and long-term oral health. The practice welcomes individuals seeking regular checkups as well as those requiring more complex procedures to restore the appearance and function of their smiles.

Dental implants are among the specialized treatments available at the practice. Designed to replace missing teeth, implants offer patients a restorative option that supports everyday activities such as chewing and speaking. For individuals experiencing extensive tooth loss, All-on-4 implants provide an alternative for replacing an entire arch of missing teeth using an implant-supported restoration. Each treatment begins with an evaluation to determine the patient's oral health needs and available options.

Cosmetic dentistry is another important part of the clinic's services. Patients interested in improving the appearance of their teeth can explore treatments such as professional whitening, porcelain veneers, and Invisalign clear aligners. A cosmetic dentist can evaluate concerns involving tooth discoloration, spacing, alignment, or minor imperfections and recommend an individualized approach based on the patient's goals.

Patient comfort also plays an important role in the practice's approach to dental care. Sedation dentistry options are available for qualifying patients who experience dental anxiety or require more involved procedures. By discussing available comfort measures and explaining treatment steps, the dental team aims to help individuals feel informed and supported throughout their appointments.

In addition to planned dental treatments, Mid Wilshire Dental Care provides emergency dental care for patients experiencing severe toothaches, broken teeth, dental injuries, or other urgent oral health concerns. Same-day appointments may be available depending on scheduling and clinical needs, allowing patients to seek prompt professional evaluation when unexpected dental problems occur.

The practice also provides routine dental care services, including professional cleanings, examinations, fillings, crowns, gum disease treatment, and other preventive procedures. This combination of everyday dentistry and specialty services allows patients to receive coordinated care as their dental needs change over time.

Conveniently located on Wilshire Boulevard, the office serves patients from Mid-Wilshire and surrounding Los Angeles communities, including Beverly Hills, the Fairfax District, and nearby neighborhoods. For individuals searching online for a "dentist near me," the practice offers a central location, a variety of treatment options, and a team focused on clear communication and individualized care.

Mid Wilshire Dental Care continues to emphasize accessible information, comprehensive treatment planning, and a patient-centered experience. Individuals interested in learning more about available procedures or scheduling a consultation can contact the office directly.

For more information, visit or call (310) 731-6119.

About Mid Wilshire Dental Care: Bijan Afar, DDS

Mid Wilshire Dental Care is a full-service dental clinic located in Los Angeles, California. Led by Dr. Bijan Afar, DDS, MS, a periodontist and oral implantologist, the practice provides comprehensive general, cosmetic, restorative, and specialty dentistry. Services include dental implants, All-on-4 implants, Invisalign, veneers, sedation dentistry, preventive dental care, periodontal treatment, and emergency dental services. The practice is committed to personalized treatment, patient comfort, and helping individuals and families maintain healthy smiles.