MENAFN - GetNews) New platform gives members 24/7 access to coaching knowledge while helping coaches understand audience needs and develop relevant content.

Vancouver, BC - Nov. 21, 2026 - Coaching members often have questions between sessions, when their coach isn't available to help. Cognik, a new platform for coaches and consultants, addresses this gap by turning existing courses, videos, and podcasts into interactive Digital Minds that members can access 24/7 through text or live voice conversations. Cognik handles the technical build, training, and ongoing maintenance, allowing coaches to focus on their members rather than the technology. The platform also helps coaches understand what members need, develop relevant content, and manage subscriptions.

An illustrative Cognik member dashboard featuring a sample sales coach's Digital Mind, suggested questions, saved insights, and Today's Focus.

24/7 Access to Coaching Knowledge

Each Digital Mind draws on the coach's original content and frameworks to provide responses grounded in their teachings rather than generic AI advice. Responses can link to original videos and source material, including timestamps, so members can explore the lessons further. Members can ask follow-up questions about real situations rather than waiting until their next coaching session.

Members also receive a personalized dashboard with suggested questions, an Insight of the Day, saved insights, action items, and activity streaks. A“Challenge My Thinking” feature encourages them to question assumptions, think critically, and put what they learn into practice.

“Members had real questions between calls, and their only options were waiting for the next Zoom or posting in the group and hoping someone answered,” said Jonathan Da Cruz, Co-founder of Cognik.“Cognik makes the coach's knowledge reachable when people actually need it, in the coach's own words.”

Turning Member Questions Into Content Ideas

Coaches have a separate private dashboard, Cognik Studio, where they can track subscribers, earnings, recurring member questions, and direct feedback. It highlights the topics members struggle with, the questions that keep coming up, and what content resonates. Coaches see these patterns without knowing which members asked individual questions, giving them valuable insight while respecting member privacy.

Cognik's Content Ideas feature turns these patterns into drafts reflecting each coach's voice and expertise, including content briefs, X and Instagram posts, carousels, and short- or long-form video scripts. Rather than guessing what to create next, coaches can address what their audience is already asking.

Cognik also enables subscription-based access to Digital Minds through a dedicated checkout for each coach, creating a recurring revenue opportunity alongside existing programs and coaching services.

Cognik is currently available by application only. Interested coaches and consultants can apply at .

About Cognik

Cognik helps coaches and consultants turn their knowledge, content, and frameworks into Digital Minds their members can access anytime. Combining personalized learning, audience insights, content creation, and subscription tools, Cognik helps members take action on what they learn while enabling coaches to scale their expertise without adding more to their calendars.

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