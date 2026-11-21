MENAFN - GetNews) Neptune Beach company that has served the area since 2000 explains how to spot a failing spring, stay safe, and avoid getting stuck with a door that won't open

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Nov. 21, 2026 - A1A Overhead Door Company, a family-owned garage door company that has served Northeast Florida since 2000, is urging Jacksonville-area homeowners to learn the warning signs of a failing garage door spring before it traps a car in the garage or leaves a door that won't close. The Atlantic hurricane season ends this month, and many households are busy with holiday travel and guests. The company says a broken spring is one of the most common reasons a garage door suddenly stops working, and one of the riskiest parts of the system for an untrained person to handle.

The company's garage door spring repair service replaces worn or broken springs and checks the rest of the door system. Most residential garage doors rely on springs, not the opener, to do the heavy lifting. Torsion springs mounted above the door, or extension springs running along the side tracks, counterbalance a door that can weigh well over 100 pounds. The opener mainly guides that motion. When a spring fails, the door becomes dead weight.

"People are often surprised to learn the opener isn't what lifts the door," said Jimmy Fuqua of A1A Overhead Door Company. "The springs carry that load every time the door moves. They wear out with use, like tires on a car, and when one finally lets go, the door usually won't come up at all, or it comes down a lot faster than it should."

Springs rarely fail without warning. Homeowners in Jacksonville and the surrounding beach communities should watch for:



A loud bang from the garage, often mistaken for something falling

A visible gap in the coiled torsion spring above the door

A door that rises a few inches and stops, or an opener that strains and hums

A door that feels unusually heavy when lifted by hand

A door that hangs crooked, closes unevenly, or slams shut Extension springs that look stretched, rusted, or sagging



Many standard springs are rated for roughly 10,000 open-and-close cycles. In a household that uses the garage as its main entrance, several trips a day can use that up in well under a decade. Salt air near the coast can also speed up corrosion on metal hardware.

The company offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever hires a professional:



Leave torsion springs alone. They are wound under extreme tension. Adjusting or removing them without the proper tools and training can cause serious injury.

Stop using the opener if a spring breaks. Repeatedly pressing the button can burn out the motor or strip its gears, which turns one repair into two.

Keep people and pets clear. Never stand or walk under a door with a suspected broken spring, and don't prop it open.

Test the balance every few months. With the door closed, pull the opener's emergency release and lift the door by hand to about halfway. A balanced door stays roughly in place. One that drops or shoots upward needs attention. Check the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.



"The balance test is something any homeowner can do in five minutes," Fuqua said. "If the door won't hold its position halfway up, that's your early warning. It's a much easier fix to schedule on a weekday afternoon than to discover when you're trying to get to work."

Since its founding in 2000, A1A Overhead Door Company has worked on both residential and commercial doors. The company says it is locally owned and not a franchise. Its technicians install CHI and Amarr garage doors and service LiftMaster and Genie openers, so a spring replacement can include a look at the tracks, cables, rollers, and opener. That matters because a door that was straining on a weak spring may have put extra wear on other parts. The company is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A1A Overhead Door Company provides spring repair to homeowners and businesses throughout Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Yulee, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, and Middleburg, as well as Kingsland and St. Marys, Georgia.

About A1A Overhead Door Company

A1A Overhead Door Company is a family-owned garage door company based in Neptune Beach, Florida, serving homeowners and businesses since 2000. The company provides residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, spring repair, opener service, panel replacement, hurricane-compliant doors, and commercial maintenance plans. It installs CHI and Amarr garage doors and services LiftMaster and Genie openers. A1A Overhead Door Company serves Duval, Nassau, Clay, and St. Johns counties in Florida and Camden County, Georgia.