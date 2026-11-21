MENAFN - GetNews) GSD Garage & Gates explains how ice, road salt, and cold weather strain garage door cables, which warning signs to watch for, and why homeowners should never try to fix a snapped cable themselves

TWINSBURG, OH - Nov. 21, 2026 - GSD Garage & Gates, a locally owned, family-operated garage door company based in Twinsburg, is urging Northeast Ohio homeowners to check their garage door cables as freezing temperatures and the first snow of the season arrive. Winter is hard on the steel cables that help lift and lower a garage door. A door frozen to the driveway, road salt tracked in on tires, and repeated freeze-thaw cycles can all fray, loosen, or snap a cable, leaving a door crooked, stuck, or unsafe to use.

The company's garage door cable repair service restores safe operation when cables are frayed, loose, or broken. On most residential doors, a cable runs from each bottom corner of the door up to a drum near the springs. The cables work with the springs to raise and lower the door evenly. When one fails, the weight of the door shifts to one side, which can bend tracks, damage panels, or let the door drop.

"One of the most common winter calls is a door that froze to the ground overnight," said Danny Nudelman of GSD Garage & Gates. "The opener tries to lift it, the bottom seal stays stuck, and the cable goes slack and jumps off the drum. Now the door is hanging crooked in the opening. It's frustrating, but it's also dangerous, because the door is under a lot of tension at that point."

Homeowners in Twinsburg and surrounding communities can watch for these warning signs:



Frayed, kinked, or rusted strands visible near the bottom corners of the door

A door that hangs lower on one side or closes at an angle

A cable that looks loose or slack when the door is closed

Jerky movement, scraping, or a loud snap followed by the door stopping

A cable that has come off its drum near the top of the door A door that sticks to the floor on cold mornings before it starts to rise



The company offers several practical tips homeowners can use this winter:



Free a frozen door before opening it. If the door seems stuck, stop the opener. Gently chip or melt ice along the bottom seal, or use a de-icer, before trying again.

Clear snow and slush from the threshold. Keeping the area under the door dry reduces the chance that the seal freezes to the concrete overnight.

Rinse off road salt. Salt and slush carried in on vehicles can corrode cables and hardware over the winter. Rinsing the lower corners of the door now and then helps.

Look, don't touch. Cables, drums, and springs are under high tension. A visual check is safe. Adjusting or removing them is not.

Stop using a crooked door. Running the opener on an uneven door can bend tracks and damage panels, turning one repair into several. Test the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.



"If you see a frayed cable, you've found it in time," Nudelman said. "The worst thing to do is keep running the door and hope it makes it to spring. Close it if you can do that safely, leave it alone, and call someone with the right tools."

GSD Garage & Gates was established in 2022 and describes itself as a small, local business. The company works seven days a week, offers emergency and same-day service, and says every service call includes a 21-point safety inspection covering the springs, cables, rollers, tracks, and opener. Along with cable repair, it handles residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, spring replacement, and opener installation, as well as custom gates. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Clopay, Amarr, Wayne Dalton, Haas, CHI, Chamberlain, and Craftsman products.

The company serves homeowners and businesses in Twinsburg, Chagrin Falls, Pepper Pike, Beachwood, Gates Mills, Moreland Hills, Solon, Aurora, Sagamore Hills, Streetsboro, Hudson, Stow, Akron, and Fairlawn.

About GSD Garage & Gates

GSD Garage & Gates is a locally owned, family-operated garage door and gate company based in Twinsburg, Ohio, established in 2022. The company provides residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, cable repair, spring replacement, opener installation, custom gates, and emergency service seven days a week. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Clopay, Amarr, Wayne Dalton, Haas, CHI, Chamberlain, and Craftsman products. GSD Garage & Gates serves Northeast Ohio communities including Twinsburg, Chagrin Falls, Solon, Hudson, Aurora, Stow, and Akron.