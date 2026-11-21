MENAFN - GetNews) Butler Garage Doors explains how a routine maintenance visit can catch worn springs, cables, and rollers before they fail, and shares simple checks San Diego homeowners can do themselves.

SAN DIEGO, CA - Nov. 21, 2026 - Butler Garage Doors, a family-owned garage door company based in Chula Vista, is encouraging San Diego County homeowners to schedule a garage door maintenance check before the region's winter rains and the busy holiday season. Mild weather means many local garage doors run for years without much attention, while being used several times a day. The company says a routine tune-up is one of the simplest ways to find small problems before they turn into a door that won't open.

The company's garage door maintenance service is a full inspection and adjustment of the door system. A technician checks the springs, cables, rollers, hinges, tracks, and opener, then lubricates, tightens, and adjusts parts as needed and finishes with a final system check. The goal is a door that is balanced, quiet, and reversing properly when something is in its path.

"Most of the emergency calls we get started as something small," said David Butler, who founded Butler Garage Doors. "A roller that's been squeaking for months, a cable starting to fray, a spring that's lost some tension. In San Diego people don't think about their garage door much because the weather is easy on it, but the parts still wear out from use."

Homeowners in San Diego and nearby communities should consider a maintenance visit if they notice:



Squeaking, grinding, or rattling as the door moves

A door that shakes, jerks, or moves unevenly along the tracks

An opener that strains, hesitates, or takes longer than usual

Loose hinges, bolts, or brackets on the door or tracks

Rust on hardware, which is common in coastal neighborhoods with salt air A door that hasn't been inspected in more than a year



Winter storms can add stress. Rain and wind-driven moisture can speed up corrosion on springs and cables, and a door that is already out of balance has to work harder when weather seals swell or debris collects along the threshold.

The company offers several tips homeowners can use whether or not they ever schedule a service visit:



Listen and watch. Run the door through a full cycle and pay attention to noise, jerky movement, or one side moving ahead of the other.

Do a balance check. With the door closed, pull the opener's emergency release and lift the door by hand to about halfway. A balanced door stays roughly in place. One that drops or rises on its own needs attention.

Test the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

Lubricate moving parts sparingly. A garage door lubricant on rollers, hinges, and springs helps reduce wear. Avoid greasing the inside of the tracks, which collects dirt. Leave springs and cables alone. They hold a great deal of tension. Adjusting them without the right tools and training can cause serious injury.



"The balance test tells you a lot in a couple of minutes," Butler said. "If the door won't stay put halfway up, the opener is doing work the springs should be doing, and that wears out both. It's much easier to fix that on a scheduled visit than when the door is stuck closed on a Saturday morning."

Butler Garage Doors was founded by David Butler, a San Diego native, and is family-owned rather than a franchise or call center. The company handles repair, installation, and opener work, so a maintenance visit can move straight to a repair when a part needs replacing. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Chamberlain, Marantec, Garaga, Clopay, and Wayne Dalton products, offers same-day service, and includes a minimum one-year labor warranty on every job. The company is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butler Garage Doors serves homeowners across San Diego County, including San Diego, Eastlake, Mira Mesa, Miramar, Carmel Valley, Clairemont, Chula Vista, Escondido, Rancho San Diego, Oceanside, National City, Bonita, La Mesa, Poway, and La Jolla.

About Butler Garage Doors

Butler Garage Doors is a family-owned garage door company based in Chula Vista, California, founded by San Diego native David Butler. The company provides garage door repair, new garage door installation and replacement, spring repair, cable replacement, opener repair and installation, keypads, and maintenance tune-ups. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Chamberlain, Marantec, Garaga, Clopay, and Wayne Dalton products and offers same-day service. Butler Garage Doors serves homeowners throughout San Diego County, from Chula Vista and Eastlake to Mira Mesa, Escondido, and Oceanside.