MENAFN - GetNews) Dang O Dang Garage Doors explains how seasonal temperature swings, heat, and dust wear on garage door parts, and what homeowners can check before a small problem turns into a stuck door

WIMBERLEY, TX - Nov. 21, 2026 - Dang O Dang Garage Doors, a Wimberley-based garage door company serving the Texas Hill Country, is encouraging homeowners to schedule a garage door tune-up as the first cold fronts of the season move through Hays County. After a long, hot summer, the region's fall and winter weather can bring warm afternoons followed by sharply cooler nights. The company says those swings, along with months of heat and dust, quietly wear down springs, cables, rollers, and openers, and a routine check now can head off a breakdown during the busy holiday weeks.

The company's garage door maintenance and tune-up service is a preventive visit that looks at the whole door system. Technicians lubricate the moving parts, adjust spring tension when needed, inspect and tighten fasteners, and tune the opener's force settings and travel limits. The goal is to catch parts that are drifting out of adjustment before they fail.

"Most garage door problems don't happen overnight," said Conner Kelley of Dang O Dang Garage Doors. "Rollers run dry for months, springs slowly lose tension, and cables start fraying at the drum. Out here, the heat, the dust off rural driveways, and those big day-to-night temperature swings all speed that up. A tune-up is about finding those things while they're still easy fixes."

Homeowners in Wimberley and nearby communities can watch for these signs that a door is due for attention:



Grinding, squeaking, or scraping noises as the door moves

A door that shakes, jerks, or hesitates partway through its travel

A door that stops mid-cycle or reverses for no clear reason

Frayed or loose lift cables near the bottom corners of the door

Rollers that wobble, look worn, or ride unevenly in the track

An opener that strains, hums, or runs longer than it used to Loose bolts, brackets, or hinges along the door and tracks



The company also shares several tips homeowners can use on their own:



Watch and listen. Run the door through a full cycle and stand back. Uneven movement or new noises are often the first clue that something has shifted.

Keep the tracks clear. Wipe dust and debris from the tracks with a dry cloth. Avoid heavy grease in the tracks themselves, which collects dirt.

Lubricate the right parts. A garage door lubricant on hinges, roller bearings, and springs helps reduce wear. Skip the rollers' nylon wheels and the tracks.

Test the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it. Leave springs and cables to a professional. They are under high tension and can cause serious injury if adjusted without the right tools.



"The auto-reverse test takes less than a minute, and it's the one I'd ask every family to do before the holidays," Kelley said. "If the door doesn't back off that board, stop using the opener until it's checked. That's a safety issue, especially with kids and pets around."

Dang O Dang Garage Doors was established in 2024 and is based in Wimberley. The company is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers emergency and same-day service. Along with maintenance and tune-ups, it handles garage door installation, repair, spring replacement, opener and motor service, consultations, commercial door installation and service, and overhead storage racks. It works with Amarr and CHI garage doors and LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers, so a tune-up visit can also cover the opener that drives the door.

The company serves homeowners and businesses in Wimberley, Dripping Springs, Driftwood, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Kyle, Blanco, Buda, Canyon Lake, and San Marcos.

About Dang O Dang Garage Doors

Dang O Dang Garage Doors is a garage door company based in Wimberley, Texas, established in 2024. The company provides residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, spring replacement, opener and motor service, maintenance and tune-ups, consultations, overhead storage racks, and emergency service, and is available 24/7. It works with Amarr and CHI garage doors and LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers. Dang O Dang Garage Doors serves the Texas Hill Country, including Wimberley, Dripping Springs, Driftwood, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Kyle, Buda, and San Marcos.