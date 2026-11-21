MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Young people from across Jordan will meet at the Dead Sea on Sunday to identify their health priorities and recommend ways to improve their quality of life.

The Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing will take place at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

Young participants, government representatives, and health experts will discuss mental health, healthy lifestyles, digital health and innovation, and youth participation and leadership. Participants will propose solutions to guide health initiatives for young people.

The World Health Organization is organizing the forum in partnership with Jordan's ministries of health and youth, the Crown Prince Foundation, the Jordan University of Science and Technology, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Royal Health Awareness Society.

//Petra// AO