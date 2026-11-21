MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Veteran Pakistani actress Ghazala Javed has expressed concerns over the changing environment of the showbiz industry, the attitudes of artists and the challenges faced by senior actors.

Speaking during a private television programme, Ghazala Javed recalled her days at Pakistan Television (PTV) and said she has significantly reduced her work in the showbiz industry. According to her, she now prefers working only with production teams that treat artists with respect; otherwise, she avoids taking up projects.

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The actress said the tradition of respecting senior artists is gradually disappearing from the industry. She remarked that even the tantrums of people who are not serious about their work are tolerated, adding that the more rude someone is, the more popular they seem to become.

Ghazala Javed also expressed frustration over the lack of punctuality during shooting schedules. She said senior artists arrive on set on time, but some junior actors, including those playing lead roles in dramas, make them wait for hours.