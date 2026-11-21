MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting made the statement on November 21 during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We, as Europeans, are, are united behind Ukraine. And the more that Putin tries to divide us, the more he tries to deter Ukraine's allies from supporting Ukraine, the more resolute we become,” Streeting said.

He noted that the allies had demonstrated their solidarity with Poland and, most importantly, with Ukraine the previous day during exercises involving the multinational force for Ukraine in Poland.

Streeting described the recent violation of Polish airspace as an outrageous provocation. Referring to statements by the Polish government and NATO Secretary General, he said he believed the timing of these violations, coinciding with the exercises, was no coincidence.

“And in that context, there has to be a response. The best response and the response that I would appeal to all of our allies to undertake is to do more to support Ukraine,” Streeting said.

The British Defence Secretary stressed that Putin and his inner circle must understand that attempts to prevent Europe from supporting Ukraine would only prompt its allies to do more.

He said supporting Ukraine was in the national interests of the United Kingdom and the collective security interests of Europe, since a Russian victory in Ukraine would send a signal both to the Kremlin and to other imperialists around the world that a sovereign country could be invaded and occupied, and the aggressor rewarded for it.

“And so, it is in Ukraine's interests, that we see a successful end to this war and a negotiated peace that's acceptable to Ukraine. But I'd say to citizens in the United Kingdom, where support for Ukraine is extremely high, and citizens right throughout Europe, that Ukraine's front line is our front line for freedom and democracy too, and we should be in no doubt about that,” Streeting said.

Regarding security guarantees, he said they would need to be agreed upon as part of the peace process.

thanks Streeting for Britain's 'tangible steps' in supporting Ukrain

According to Streeting, the exercises involving the multinational force in Poland demonstrated the partners' readiness to help rebuild Ukraine's Armed Forces immediately after hostilities cease, so that they can deter future threats and defend the country.

As Ukrinform reported, the first large-scale practical exercises involving the military component of the Coalition of the Willing – the Multinational Force – Ukraine (MNF-U) – are underway in Poland. The force is preparing for deployment after hostilities cease to help ensure lasting peace and security in Ukraine.