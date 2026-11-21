MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the statement during a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“First of all, I want to remind everyone about the attack on the Crimean Bridge. Putin attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times. Not once, not twice – there were 109 attacks involving missiles and drones. This is not the number of missiles, but the number of attacks. That is important. That is why our response is entirely justified,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that there was extensive evidence that Russia had used the bridge for military purposes.

“Everyone has seen the evidence a million times. If he [Putin – ed.] has access to the internet, he can look for himself: tanks, armored vehicles, artillery – all of this is factual. (...) We have all the evidence; we can see and understand what is happening,” the President said.

DM Khmara says Russia will need several months to raise damaged section of Kerch Bridge

As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Bridge came under another attack overnight on November 19, after which rail traffic across it was suspended.

On the same day, speaking at a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the latest serious damage to the Kerch Bridge as a clear warning to Russia and a sign of its weakness.