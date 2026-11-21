MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BASRA, Nov 21 (NNN-WAM) -- At least 4 people were killed and 30 injured in ​a fire at a power station in ‌southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing local media.

Civil defence teams ​brought the fire at the Hartha ​power station north of Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, ​Iraq's state news agency (INA) reported.

The fire ​spread to neighbouring houses and forced operations at the power station to stop, the security officials said.

There was no immediate official information on the cause of the fire or the extent ​of the ​damage, INA reported.

--NNN-WAM