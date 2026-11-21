MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 21 (IANS) India-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary and Jack Edwards starred as Australia registered a three-wicket win over England in the first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Saturday.

Chaudhary, a Delhi-born, scored his first international fifty in just his fourth outing for Australia as his 38-ball 66 and Edwards unbeaten 25 took the Aussies home in a tense 188-run chase. Chaudhary had earlier starred with the ball too as he took two wickets and helped to keep England to 187. With this, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Indian-born was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his strong all-round show.

England came into the T20I series on the back of a fresh ODI series win over the Aussies. Captain Harry Brook made the Aussies pay for several drop catches as he scored 65 from 28 balls. Tom Banton also came good with 39 from 22 deliveries, while Jordan Cox took the visitors to a decent total.

In the second innings, the Aussies lost returning Jake Fraser-McGurk on one. Captain Mitchell Marsh (37) and debutant wicketkeeper batter Sam Harper (32) provided a decent start, but the Aussies were 53/2 after 6 overs.

This was when Chaudhary came to the party and hit 66 from 38 balls with two sixes and six fours to lead Australia's reply. Although he was dismissed in the 18th over, the hosts got over the line, thanks to some strong hitting by bowling all-rounder Edwards as the Aussies are 1-0 up.

Chaudhary is a Delhi-born Australian cricketer who got stranded in Queensland in March 2020 and chose to live there. He was spotted in Queensland club cricket and later played for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2023 Big Bash League. He earned a contract with Tasmania in Sheffield Shield and scored a hundred against New South Wales.

Chaudhary received a maiden call-up for Australia's T20I series against Bangladesh earlier in June. He made his T20I debut in Chattogram and now has a match-winning fifty to celebrate.

During the England T20I, Chaudhary was pretty effective with the ball as well. The leg-spinner took 2-21 in his four overs as he applied the brakes on the English side, which was going well in the first innings. His strikes included the prized scalp of England captain Harry Brook and all-rounder Sam Curran. Edwards also picked a couple of wickets in his four overs for 27 runs.

With the bat, Chaudhary held one end up as wickets were flowing around him. Chaudhary came out when the team was 53/2 in 6 overs and had mini-stands with captain Mitchell Marsh and Tim David. He put 43 runs for the third wicket with Marsh and then 48 for the fourth with David before the Aussies lost their way.

From 148/4, the hosts went down to 168/7 as Edwards stood tall in the end. The new Chennai Super Kings member made an unbeaten 25 from 11 balls to steer his side home in the end with one ball to go and three wickets in hand. He got the job done on the second-to-last ball of the match, carving a four through the off side off Sam Curran with the field up.

Brief scores:

England 187/9 in 20 overs (Harry Brook 65, Jordan Cox 27; Nikhil Chaudhary 2-21, Jack Edwards 2-7) lose to Australia 191/7 in 19.5 overs (Nikhil Chaudhary 66, Mitchell Marsh 37; Will Jacks 2-29, Adil Rashid 1-30) by three wickets.