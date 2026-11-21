Santa's Mailbox has arrived at the Historic Courthouse!

Calling all kids (and kids at heart)! The magic of the season is here, and Santa Claus is ready to hear from YOU!

Drop off your letters to Santa at his official North Pole mailbox, now located on the lawn of the Butler County Historic Courthouse at 205 W Central Ave in El Dorado. Whether you're sharing your Christmas wish list or just sending some holiday cheer, Santa and his elves are excited to read every letter!

Santa's Mailing Address:

Santa Claus

325 S. Candy Cane Lane

North Pole

Now through December 17th, stop by and drop your letter in the big red mailbox!

Important!

Be sure to include your return address so Santa and his helpers can send a special letter back to you! No postage required.

Let's keep the holiday spirit alive and make this season magical for our community's children.

Share this post and spread the word-Santa's waiting to hear from you! ✨

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Santa's Mailbox News Provided By Butler County - Kansas November 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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