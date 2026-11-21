MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– As Hamilton begins a new chapter under Mayor Keanin Loomis and the newly elected Council, the City is focused on building a strong foundation for the future and delivering on the priorities that matter to residents. Mayor Loomis has appointed Chris Murray as Interim City Manager, bringing experienced municipal leadership and a deep understanding of Hamilton to support the organization through this important period of transition.

A registered professional planner, Murray brings more than 25 years of experience in municipal leadership, planning, housing, transportation and infrastructure. He previously served as Hamilton's City Manager from 2009 to 2018, having earlier held the role of Director of Housing and several project management and planning positions with the City.

“Chris brings significant municipal experience and a strong understanding of Hamilton, its people and its organization,” said Mayor Keanin Loomis.“We have important work ahead, and it starts with making sure City Hall is working effectively and that our staff have the support they need to deliver for residents. Chris' experience leading complex organizations and familiarity with the City of Hamilton will help provide stability and continuity as we focus on moving our city forward.”

In 2018, Murray was appointed City Manager for the City of Toronto, where he served until 2022. During his time in Toronto, he led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while advancing priorities related to service delivery, workplace culture, housing, transit and infrastructure.

Following his time in Toronto, Murray served as a Special Advisor to the federal Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities until December 2025 and as a Municipal Advisor with Deloitte until October 2026. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.

“I'm pleased to return to the City of Hamilton and work alongside the many dedicated employees who serve this community,” said Chris Murray, Interim City Manager.“Hamilton has a strong foundation and tremendous potential. Working with Mayor Loomis, Council and staff, I'm committed to strengthening the organization, fostering a positive and collaborative workplace culture and building momentum around the priorities that matter to Hamiltonians. I also want to help position the City for long-term success and support the recruitment of an exceptional permanent City Manager who can build on the organization's strengths and lead it forward.”

Murray will provide experienced leadership during this period of transition and support the City as it undertakes the recruitment of its next permanent City Manager. Mike Zegarac will return to his role as General Manager of Finance and Corporate Services.

Permanent City Manager recruitment

The City of Hamilton began its recruitment for a permanent City Manager on Friday, November 6, 2026. Phelps Group, an executive search firm, was selected through a competitive process to support the recruitment.

Interested candidates are invited to submit applications to Phelps Group by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026. Further information about the position and application process is available at .

The City of Hamilton employs more than 9,000 people who deliver municipal services to more than 650,000 residents.

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Mayor Keanin Loomis appoints Chris Murray as Interim City Manager News Provided By City of Hamilton November 21, 2026, 12:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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