MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has added metro rail as a mode of transportation in the e-way bill system, enabling businesses and transporters to generate and update e-way bills for goods moved through metro networks.

After this, users can now choose among road, rail, air, ship and metro rail while generating e-way bills and updating transportation details, GSTN said in an advisory.

The facility has been made available to web users on the e-way bill portal and has also been released in the sandbox environment for application programming interface (API) users, allowing businesses and transport service providers to test and modify their systems before the feature is rolled out in the live API environment.

However, the decision follows a government notification issued earlier in October and expands the number of transport modes available under the e-way bill framework to five from four.

GSTN said users transporting goods through metro rail will be required to select 'Metro Rail' as the mode of transport and provide the relevant transport document number while generating the e-way bill.

The option has also been extended to vehicle updates as well as the generation and re-generation of consolidated e-way bills.

"API users are advised to undertake the necessary changes and complete testing before its roll-out in production," GSTN added.

Under the GST regime, an e-way bill is mandatory for the movement of goods valued at Rs 50,000 or more, whether transported within a state or across state borders.

API users typically include businesses, logistics operators and transporters that use software systems directly integrated with the GST portal to generate e-way bills and undertake other GST-related compliance activities without manually accessing the portal.

The introduction of metro rail into the e-way bill ecosystem is expected to facilitate compliance for businesses increasingly using urban rail networks for cargo transportation and last-mile logistics.