MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday held a meeting with Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, President of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation, on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, during which he highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Persian language in India, the Iranian Embassy in India said.

"During the meeting, the Indian Minister of Culture highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Persian language in India, stating, 'Persian is not considered a foreign language for us.' He noted that under India's National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Persian has been included alongside other classical languages of India," the Iranian Embassy posted on X.

The two sides discussed ways to expand and strengthen cultural and artistic cooperation between Iran and India.

"Shekhawat also appreciated the cultural activities organised by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, including film festivals and other cultural events, and emphasised India's interest in strengthening cultural relations with Iran. He also expressed interest in cooperation with Iranian cultural institutions in the field of manuscripts," the Embassy stated.

Imanipour expressed his appreciation for the Indian government's cooperation in facilitating the transfer of medicines to Iran and thanked India for its valuable cooperation during the recent war, the Iranian Embassy said.

"Dr. Imanipour further proposed organising a joint Iranian and Indian Cultural Week and expressed Iran's readiness to develop joint cultural programmes. He invited Indian artists to visit Iran and organise a grand cultural week in the country. The Indian Minister welcomed the proposal and expressed India's readiness to cooperate in this regard," it mentioned.

Highlighting the considerable potential for cooperation in the field of cinema, Imanipour also expressed Iran's readiness to expand collaboration with India in film and cinema. He said that the Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation has 65 cultural missions around the world and is ready to expand cultural cooperation with India across various fields.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined mutual trust and shared civilisational values as the bedrock of stronger regional cooperation while addressing the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

"When we adopt this liberal vision, our diversity itself becomes the foundation of our unity," PM Modi said.