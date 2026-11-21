MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of putting citizens' trust at stake "in his gamble of capturing power".

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur compared Rahul Gandhi to a child who goes to a fair and starts crying when he does not get the toy he wants.

"Since he (Rahul Gandhi) could not come to power, he has adopted a cheap approach," the BJP MP said while referring to the LoP's criticism of India's economy during his visit to the United States.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) wants to capture power through betting, and what has he put at stake in this gamble? The trust of the people of India, the country's dignity and its development. He travels to countries around the world and abuses India, speaking negatively about the country," Thakur remarked while adding that power can only be earned through service, "not through betting".

Emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power through hard work, dedication, sacrifice and penance, Thakur said: "That is why nearly 500 million people have come out of poverty, according to a World Bank report."

Citing record GST collections during the Diwali festival this year and credits given to India by S&P Global and a Japanese credit rating agency, the BJP MP added: "Even President Trump has now said that although interest rates are low, the Indian economy is growing at the fastest pace."

"After all, why does Rahul Gandhi say things that India's opponents, particularly Pakistan, like to hear?" he asked.

The BJP MP pointed that in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), India ranks third in the world.

"Moreover, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $785 billion in September, the highest ever. Overall unemployment is also at its lowest rate of 4.9 per cent, the lowest in the last eight months. The unemployment rate among women is five per cent, which is also the lowest at present. Among rural women, the unemployment rate is 3.8 per cent, the lowest. In urban areas, it is 8.7 per cent, the lowest in the last five months," he said.

Adding that in the 2024 and 2025 financial years, two crore 40 lakh people have joined the Net Formal Workforce, Anurag Thakur remarked that these figures are a proof that it is "Rahul Gandhi who is unemployed because job opportunities in both the formal and informal sectors have marked a steady growth".

He also asserted that the economy's figures are a proof that that the world looks at India with hope.

"But in his opposition to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi is now attacking India's identity and the trust of its citizens," he alleged.