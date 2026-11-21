MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Gold and silver recorded steep weekly losses as rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike and a stronger American dollar caused heavy selling across commodity markets.

Gold dipped 8.77 per cent to a 14-month low and silver plummeted 14.31 per cent on a weekly basis, marking one of its steepest weekly declines in recent years, also because global risk sentiment weakened after crude prices eased.

Commodity market sentiment weakened after US Federal Reserve officials reinforced concerns that persistent inflation may require further monetary tightening.

On Friday, MCX gold futures expiring in December declined 4.32 per cent while MCX silver futures for December gained 0.74 per cent. Gold futures stood at Rs 1,21,949, while silver futures stood at Rs 1,48,900 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,23,893 on Friday, down from Rs 1,35,809 seen last week's close, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The price of 1 kg of 99.9 per cent pure silver dropped from Rs 1,78,000 to 1,52,528, down 14.31 per cent.

WTI crude slipped to around $83-84 a barrel, roughly 5 per cent below last week's highs in the upper $80s, as recovering Middle East export flows and expectations of a global supply surplus outweighed renewed concerns over attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

“The improvement in export availability has helped erode the geopolitical risk premium, despite continued military incidents, easing one source of inflationary pressure that had reinforced expectations of tighter US monetary policy,” an analyst said.

Markets moved to price in a US Fed December rate increase, with expectations of a 25-basis-point hike gaining traction. Rising Treasury yields and a resilient dollar tightened financial conditions, while a broader selloff in technology and AI-related stocks triggered further liquidation across asset classes, including precious metals.

-IANS

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