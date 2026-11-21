MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21(IANS) Actress Shivathmika Rajasekhar, who plays the character of Keerthana in director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's film 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat (ENE Repeat)', on Saturday penned a note of gratitude for the appreciation she was receiving for her performance in the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she was receiving from audiences, wrote, "Every message, every tag and every time you guys say Keerthana felt like your own... my heart skips a beat and my face lights up with the brightest smile. Telugu cinema is my home, to be accepted and loved here is something I have always dreamt of. Thank you all, each and every one of you for showing me so much love..."

She went on to say, "I'm truly running out of words! Though saying I'm grateful doesn't sound enough for all the overflowing love and gratitude in my heart... for today, I shall settle with saying I'm incredibly grateful. Thank you so much!"

The actress said, "#ENERepeat is all about love for me and it is that way because of every single sweetheart on our team. With a heart full of immense joy, with the biggest virtual hug for my team and our audience and the widest brightest smile on my face I shall sign off as Keerthana."

For the unaware, the film, which has been directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, features actors Vishwak Sen, Abhiinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Karunakumar, Priyadarshini Ram and Mahesh Bhascker apart from Shivathmika Rajasekhar.

ENE Repeat, which hit screens on November 21, had an excellent technical team that worked on it. Music for the film was scored by Vivek Sagar while the film's visuals were crafted by cinematographer AJ Aaron. Raviteja Girijala handled the editing of the film, which has now taken a good opening.