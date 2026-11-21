Indian Startup Delegation Visits Egypt to Boost Trade Collaboration

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister for commerce recently visited Egypt along with a a 23-member Indian startup delegation selected by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The delegation undertook a three-day programme of business engagements in Cairo with the aim of strengthening India–Egypt trade, investment and startup collaboration,. The delegation was led by Rikant Pittie, Chairman, EaseMyTrip, in his capacity as a representative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The visit focused on building cross-border partnerships, facilitating market access and exploring opportunities for Indian startups in Egypt and the wider region.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with Egyptian business communities, industry bodies and ecosystem partners to identify avenues for collaboration and support the international expansion of Indian startups. The engagements resulted in multiple partnership discussions and MoUs, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Egyptian Junior Businessmen Association (EJB), signed by Rikant Pittie on behalf of CII in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal. The agreement aims to strengthen engagement between young entrepreneurs and business communities in India and Egypt. For EaseMyTrip, the visit also marked an important step in exploring opportunities within the Egyptian market. The company signed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with DMZ Cairo to explore ways of supporting Indian startups entering Egypt through access to the local business ecosystem, regulatory guidance and relevant business introductions. Building on these engagements, EaseMyTrip said it was evaluating opportunities to establish a presence in Egypt, including a proposed office in Cairo to strengthen the India–Egypt tourism corridor and tap into travel demand between the two markets. The company is also exploring opportunities through EasyGreen Mobility for a potential electric bus manufacturing facility in Egypt. The proposed facility could cater to domestic mobility requirements while also serving as a potential export base for markets across Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the visit, Rikant Pittie, Chairman, EaseMyTrip, said, "Leading the Indian startup delegation to Egypt was an opportunity to engage with an important business ecosystem and explore practical avenues for cross-border collaboration. The MoU between CII and EJB, signed in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, reflects the intent to strengthen institutional and entrepreneurial ties between the two countries. For EaseMyTrip, the engagements have also opened up opportunities to explore our presence in Egypt across travel, tourism and electric mobility. We see potential to build partnerships that support our international business ambitions while creating wider opportunities for Indian startups looking to access new markets." To further support tourism, business travel and bilateral exchange, EaseMyTrip is also in discussions with airlines, including Air India, to explore enhanced air connectivity between India and Egypt. Improved connectivity could support greater movement of tourists and business travellers between the two markets. The Egypt engagement forms part of EaseMyTrip's broader focus on exploring international markets and expanding its business across travel, tourism and adjacent sectors. Through its engagements with local ecosystem partners, the company is evaluating opportunities that can support its long-term international growth and strengthen business links between India and other markets. (ANI)