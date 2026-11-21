MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has vowed to return stronger after suffering a serious ankle injury, saying the setback presents an opportunity to show resilience and improve ahead of his comeback in 2027.

Kane took to social media to share his thoughts after Bayern confirmed that he had sustained a tear to the syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle during Friday's 1-1 draw against Cologne in the Bundesliga. The club said the England captain would be sidelined for several months.

“The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury, but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!” Kane wrote.

The 33-year-old also shared a motivational message that he had received from former NFL player Julian Edelman.“'Tough times don't last, tough people do' - my guy @Edelman11 told me this one!” he added.

Kane thanked supporters for their messages following the injury and ended his post with the German phrase“Alles gut”, meaning“All good”.

The striker sustained the injury shortly after Bayern fell behind against Cologne when defender Joel Schmied's challenge caught his left ankle. Kane attempted to continue but was substituted in the 20th minute, with Tom Bischof coming on in his place.

Bayern's injury concerns were compounded by a problem to Michael Olise, who suffered a bruised forefoot during the match. The French winger did not return after half-time and left the stadium on crutches.

Kane's absence comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Bayern scheduled to play seven matches across three competitions before the winter break.

The Munich side will travel to Lille for a Champions League fixture on Wednesday before facing Hamburg in the Bundesliga and Hertha Berlin in the last 16 of the German Cup.

Bayern are also scheduled to face Paderborn, Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen in the league, alongside a Champions League home match against Slavia Prague.