MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Government employees in Ras Al Khaimah will get a five-day break for Eid Al Etihad 2026, as the emirate's Department of Human Resources announced this year's holiday.

Public sector employees in the emirate will have December 2, 3 and 4, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, off to celebrate the national occasion. When combined with the weekend, this will translate into a five-day break. Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7.

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UAE authorities had announced a three-day holiday for public sector employees. December 2, 3 and 4 have been declared a break by the government. This will make Eid Al Etihad a five-day break for employees who enjoy Saturday and Sunday as their usual weekend. Regular working timings will resume on December 7.

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Private sector employees in the UAE are set to get two days off for UAE National Day this year. The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that private-sector employees will get December 2 and 3 off for the occasion.

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