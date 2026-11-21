Caustic soda, commonly referred to as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), is a versatile and highly corrosive chemical compound. It exists as a white crystalline solid at room temperature and is well-known for its strong alkaline properties. Dissolving caustic soda in water produces a highly alkaline solution, which turns phenolphthalein red, indicating its basic nature.

Properties and Effects

Caustic soda is highly soluble in water, releasing heat during dissolution. It is also soluble in ethanol and glycerol but insoluble in acetone and ether. This chemical is extremely corrosive, capable of damaging skin, glass, ceramics, and fibers. When its solution or dust comes into contact with skin, especially mucous membranes, it can cause soft scars and penetrate deep tissues, leaving scars after burns. If splashed into the eyes, it can damage not only the cornea but also deeper ocular tissues.

Industrial Applications

Caustic soda plays a pivotal role in numerous industries, serving as a basic chemical raw material. It is widely used in the chemical, metallurgical, papermaking, petroleum, textile, and daily chemical industries. Here are some specific applications:

Papermaking: Caustic soda is essential for the pulping and bleaching processes in papermaking, aiding in the removal of lignin and other impurities from wood fibers.

Textile Industry: It is used for fabric pretreatment to improve dye adherence and enhance the quality of dyed fabrics.

Cleaning and Detergents: Its strong alkaline properties make it an effective component in cleaning agents and detergents, capable of removing grease, oils, and stubborn stains.

Petroleum Industry: Caustic soda is used in the refining of crude oil and the production of various petrochemicals.

Water Treatment: It is used to neutralize acids in wastewater and help precipitate heavy metals as hydroxides, improving water quality.

Safety Considerations

Due to its highly corrosive nature, handling caustic soda requires strict safety measures. It must be stored in airtight containers to prevent moisture absorption and reaction with carbon dioxide. Suitable protective equipment, such as chemical-resistant gloves, goggles, and respiratory masks, must be worn during handling. In case of spills, immediate isolation and cleanup are crucial to prevent environmental contamination and personal injury.

In conclusion, caustic soda is a powerful and indispensable chemical in numerous industries. Its diverse applications and versatility make it a cornerstone in the chemical industry, contributing to the production of countless everyday products. However, its handling and disposal must be managed with extreme caution to ensure safety and environmental protection.

About Us

RIVER AND MOUNTAIN GLOBAL LIMITED, also known as RMG, is a global chemical products supplier with more than 20 years of experience in the chemical industry specialize in the export of chemical products used in glassware, printing and dyeing, water treatment, detergents, food and feed additives, fertilizers, desiccants, plastics, minerals, paper-making, and foaming agents.