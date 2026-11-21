SÃO PAULO, Brazil - At FEICON BATIMAT 2026, held from April 7 to 10 at the São Paulo Expo exhibition center, international building contractors, security integrators, real estate developers, and hardware distributors gathered to evaluate the next generation of architectural security hardware. As the primary international construction trade show in South America, FEICON BATIMAT provides a vital trade hub for evaluating physical access control technologies engineered for regional residential and commercial construction projects. Addressing the growing demand for certified electronic entry systems across Latin America, the multi-category smart lock solutions showcased at FEICON BATIMAT 2026 demonstrated how advanced biometric sensors, multi-protocol connectivity, and customized mortise hardware streamline access management for regional properties. Exhibiting at booth G283, the engineering team presented a full portfolio of electronic door access products designed to meet local installation standards, attracting interest from building professionals seeking reliable OEM and ODM manufacturing partnerships for large-scale developments across the region.

Full Product Line Showcase: Residential and Commercial Access Hardware

The product display at booth G283 featured a broad selection of electronic access hardware organized across three primary categories: residential smart locks, commercial project locks, and smart lock SKD (Semi-Knocked Down) assembly kits. For residential applications, the display included keypad, fingerprint, IC card, and mobile app-enabled smart locks designed for modern apartment doors, luxury villas, and single-family homes. These residential locks feature multi-modal entry options, including 3D facial recognition, semiconductor fingerprint sensors, backlit touch keypads, encrypted IC cards, mechanical override keys, and remote app unlocks. For commercial and hospitality projects, the showcase featured heavy-duty RFID card locks and Bluetooth gateway systems engineered for multi-unit apartment complexes, commercial office buildings, and guest room access.

To support regional brand owners seeking localized manufacturing and market access, the display featured smart lock SKD solutions containing PCBA modules, biometric sensor assemblies, and precision mortise locks. These SKD kits enable Latin American distributors to conduct final assembly in local facilities while maintaining strict component quality standards. The SKD offerings attracted significant interest from regional manufacturers seeking to establish local assembly operations while leveraging established electronic sub-assemblies. The multi-category lineup demonstrated the hardware flexibility required to support diverse residential and commercial project specifications across regional markets, allowing buyers to select configurations tailored to local building codes.

Technical Dialogues and Buyer Priorities at Booth G283

Throughout the four-day exhibition, booth G283 served as an active hub for technical consultations between international sales engineers and visiting procurement teams. Discussions focused on practical installation requirements, door thickness compatibility, mortar preparation, and customized OEM/ODM engineering workflows. Latin American buyers emphasized the importance of mechanical compatibility with regional door standards, particularly heavy steel security doors and custom wooden entry profiles common in Brazilian residential construction. The technical team reviewed mortise dimensions, backset measurements ranging from 60mm to 70mm, and multi-latch locking mechanisms to verify physical alignment with local security door preparations.

Visiting contractors and brand distributors prioritized three main operational criteria during booth demonstrations: practical unlock modes, multi-language technical documentation, and rapid technical support responsiveness. Engineering representatives conducted live demonstrations of fingerprint recognition accuracy, RFID card encoding, and temporary passcode generation, proving how the hardware maintains operational stability under high usage conditions. The team provided detailed technical documentation in Portuguese and English, detailing wiring schematics, mortise dimensions, and firmware configuration options required for seamless field installation. These live technical demonstrations reassured visiting procurement managers that the product lines satisfy both mechanical durability and software integration expectations, facilitating confident decision-making for ongoing multi-unit housing developments.

Manufacturing Infrastructure, OEM/ODM Engineering, and Quality Protocols

Behind the hardware displayed in São Paulo stands an established manufacturing and engineering infrastructure. YOUNUO IET operates an ISO 9001 certified production facility in Shenzhen, where strict quality management protocols govern every manufacturing phase. The production workflow utilizes a 7-stage quality control process, beginning with incoming quality control (IQC) for electronic components, biometric modules, and mortise castings. Component incoming defect rates are maintained at or below 0.8%, which ensures that raw materials fulfill rigorous engineering specifications before reaching assembly lines.

The manufacturing process incorporates automated Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, automatic PCBA test fixtures, and conformal coating application to protect circuit boards against tropical humidity and coastal salt spray. In-process quality control (IPQC) targets a first pass yield of 98.5% or higher, while final quality control (FQC) and outgoing quality control (OQC) achieve a delivery pass rate of 99.7%. Product reliability is verified through internal laboratory testing, including motor lifecycle testing of at least 150,000 operations, and fingerprint sensor verification achieving a false acceptance rate below 0.001% and a false rejection rate below 1%. The factory maintains international compliance credentials including CE, FCC, EAC, and EN18031. For the Brazilian market, YOUNUO IET supports Brazilian OEM and ODM customers with product development, technical documentation, testing coordination, and manufacturing for applicable INMETRO and ANATEL compliance requirements, with project-specific certifications and authorizations held by the applicable local customer or authorized Brazilian entity.

Operational Advantage of Full-Suite Access Solutions

Partnering with a compliance-ready, full-suite smart lock manufacturing platform helps regional building contractors and brand distributors streamline product customization and coordinate local compliance documentation, compared to sourcing separate components across uncoordinated vendors where administrative and technical mismatches occur. This integrated manufacturing model provides Latin American partners with consistent component quality, standardized firmware interfaces, and structured technical support across multi-family housing projects.

Conclusion

The successful showcase at FEICON BATIMAT 2026 highlights the growing demand for reliable, certified electronic access hardware across South American construction and security sectors. Following the conclusion of the event, international sales and engineering support teams are actively providing sample units, technical schematics, and tailored OEM/ODM project evaluations to partners and buyers worldwide. The enterprise remains committed to supporting global and regional partners with high-quality smart lock solutions, robust technical documentation, and comprehensive manufacturing services. By delivering field-proven access hardware backed by rigorous quality assurance, the enterprise continues to expand its footprint as a trusted manufacturing partner for modern security and building developments.

For complete product specifications, technical datasheets, and corporate updates, please visit the official company website at. To request sample units or discuss custom OEM/ODM project requirements, contact the international engineering and sales team directly through the website's online inquiry system.

About Us

Shenzhen Younuo IET Co., Ltd. is a specialized OEM/ODM manufacturer dedicated to smart door locks, intelligent access control systems, and electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Operating dedicated manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, the company delivers comprehensive hardware and software solutions, including biometric fingerprint door locks, 3D facial recognition locks, hotel RFID keycard locking systems, and smart wireless mortise locksets. Supported by in-house PCB engineering, embedded firmware development, automated SMT assembly, and rigorous lifecycle aging tests, Younuo IET provides end-to-end PCBA and finished product manufacturing. The company empowers global smart home brands, security distributors, and hospitality contractors with certified, durable, and highly secure commercial access solutions.