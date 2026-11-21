MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reports this.

“We are very grateful to you (...) for your winter aid package. These are not just words, but tangible steps to strengthen, first and foremost, our army and, of course, support the civilian population,” Zelensky said.

The President also noted that the British Defense Secretary's visit was taking place immediately after large-scale Russian aerial attacks, demonstrating the United Kingdom's continued support for the people of Ukraine.

“After such difficult nights in Ukraine, after massive attacks, including those involving ballistic and cruise missiles, visits like this give us hope that we are not alone. They are tangible proof that we have strong partners,” the President said.

UK defense secretary praises Ukraine's strike on Kerch Bridge, calls year terrible for Putin

As reported, the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with an aid package worth £240 million (more than $316 million), which includes over 1,000 additional missiles for short-range air defense systems and more than a dozen air defense radars.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting announced the new support on Tuesday, November 17, while co-chairing a meeting of the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.