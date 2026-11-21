MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani conductor Ayyub Guliyev, Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, has joined the international jury of the inaugural Mediterranean International Conducting Competition 2026, held in Italy's Apulia region from November 9 to 15.

Guliyev, who holds the honorary title of Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, represented the country for the first time as a jury member of this international competition, he told Trend.

The prestigious musical event took place in the Italian cities of Molfetta and Bisceglie and was dedicated to the memory of renowned Italian conductor and music educator Maestro Mariano Patti.

"Approximately 100 young conductors from more than 30 countries took part in the competition," Guliyev noted.

He joined an international panel comprising distinguished conductors, musicians and representatives of leading music institutions. The jury was chaired by Italian conductor Marco Guidarini.

Other members of the jury included Sara Allegretta (Italy), Facundo Agudin (Switzerland-Argentina), Savitri de Rochefort (France), Pavel Ionescu-Ambrosie (Romania), Kalle Kanttila (Finland), Christian Knapp (United States), and Andrea Sanguineti (Italy-Germany).

The preliminary rounds and semi-final were held at the Auditorium Madonna della Rosa in Molfetta, while the final took place on November 15 at the historic Teatro Garibaldi in Bisceglie.

The concluding concert featured the Orchestra Sinfonica Federiciana. Finalists had the opportunity to demonstrate their artistic and technical abilities on the podium while conducting a professional symphony orchestra.

The inaugural Mediterranean International Conducting Competition was established as a new international platform dedicated to supporting emerging conducting talent, encouraging professional exchange and fostering international cooperation in the field of classical music.

Guliyev's participation in the international jury marks an important milestone in the promotion of Azerbaijani musical culture on the global stage. Azerbaijan's representation on such a distinguished professional panel highlights the growing international recognition of the country's musicians and reflects the strengthening ties between the Azerbaijani conducting tradition and the global classical music community.