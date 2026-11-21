Published on: November 20, 2026

Instructors from the Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training's Fire Division recently worked with members of the Brewster Fire Department on techniques for responding to propane tank fires and leaks.

Propane emergencies present unique hazards, including the potential for explosions if leaking gas ignites or a tank is exposed to extreme heat. Firefighters must understand how to assess these risks, protect surrounding areas, and safely manage the fuel source.

Through the Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training's Fire Division, Barnstable County provides specialized, hands-on training that helps municipal fire departments strengthen their emergency response capabilities and protect the communities they serve.

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Brewster Firefighters Participate in Specialized Propane Fire Training News Provided By Barnstable County - Massachusetts November 21, 2026, 11:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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