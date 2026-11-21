MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) The Karnataka government has decided to make another attempt to include the Kadugolla (Adavigolla) and Hattigolla communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, renewing a long-pending demand despite the Centre having rejected its proposals five times in the past, the statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Saturday.

The development comes ahead of the bypoll to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency and has taken a political turn, as the Golla community constitutes a significant vote bank in the constituency.

The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on November 19. This time, instead of resubmitting earlier reports, the government has decided to commission a fresh and comprehensive ethnographic study to address the objections raised by the Centre and strengthen its case for inclusion in the ST list.

The government has decided to seek the assistance of expert anthropologists from the Centre for Multi-Disciplinary Development Research (CMDR), Dharwad, to prepare a comprehensive report on the community's social, cultural and economic conditions, as well as its tribal background.

The Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare issued an order in this regard on November 18. The Director of the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare and the Director of the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru have been instructed to complete the study and submit the report within three months.

The study is expected to document the community's distinctive lifestyle, social conditions, traditional practices, settlements and tribal characteristics, and provide comprehensive evidence required for scrutiny by the Centre.

The Karnataka government has been making efforts to include the Kadugolla community in the ST list since 2015. The first proposal was submitted to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on March 18, 2015, followed by another on August 17 the same year.

Subsequent proposals were submitted on September 28, 2018, October 12, 2021, February 4, 2022, June 5, 2023, and April 3, 2025.

However, the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) declined to recommend the inclusion of the community on five occasions, raising objections on February 6, 2017, February 18, 2019, September 22, 2022, March 27, 2024, and June 15, 2026.

One of the major objections raised by the Centre was that the earlier proposals did not contain new information or additional supporting evidence. Under the revised guidelines issued by the Centre on September 14, 2022, the process of including a new community in the ST list cannot proceed without the concurrence of the Registrar General of India.

Against this backdrop, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs formally rejected the state's proposal on July 22, 2026.

The issue gained fresh momentum following the rejection of the proposal for the fifth time.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna wrote to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on October 7 and October 30, pointing out that the proposals had failed to secure approval at the Centre because the state had repeatedly submitted information contained in earlier proposals.

He suggested that instead of resubmitting old documents, the government should constitute an expert committee and prepare a fresh, comprehensive report in accordance with the Centre's revised criteria.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Kadugolla Development Corporation Chairman Mahesh M. submitted a representation to the Chief Minister on October 31, drawing attention to the condition of Kadugolla families living in different districts of the state and reiterating their long-pending demand.

According to the representation submitted by the Development Corporation chairman, more than six lakh members of the Kadugolla community live in 1,273 settlements across 40 taluks in 12 districts of Karnataka.

Several families of the community live in forest-fringe areas, around three to four kilometres away from major habitations. They continue to face a shortage of basic infrastructure, including roads and drinking water, the representation stated.

Considering the community's distinct social and cultural background, the chairman urged the government to take up the demand for inclusion in the ST list seriously, secure Cabinet approval and submit another recommendation to the Centre.

Taking into account the objections that led to the rejection of its earlier five attempts, the state government is now seeking to prepare a fresh proposal backed by additional evidence. The study to be conducted by the CMDR in Dharwad is expected to play a crucial role in this process.

The government's next step will be to complete the study within three months and submit a fresh recommendation to the Centre along with the necessary supporting documents.