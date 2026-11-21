MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21( IANS ) Former Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has launched a sharp attack on the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, accusing it of failing to protect farmers in the Cauvery delta region, where severe water shortages have forced cultivators to purchase water to save their standing samba crops.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, the DMK leader alleged that the government's inability to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water had pushed thousands of farmers into an unprecedented agricultural crisis.

Rajaa said the situation had become so desperate that delta farmers were spending money to purchase water merely to prevent their crops from withering. He described the development as an act of cruelty against farmers who depend on Cauvery irrigation for their livelihoods.

The former minister criticised the state government's handling of the Cauvery water dispute, pointing out that the Supreme Court had dismissed two petitions filed by the administration seeking the release of 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water.

He alleged that the government had failed to present convincing arguments before the apex court to secure the water required for agricultural operations in the delta districts.

Rajaa further claimed that inadequate storage in the Mettur reservoir and deficient monsoon rainfall had compounded the worsening situation, leaving farmers struggling to sustain their samba cultivation.

Despite these developments, the government had shown little concern for the difficulties faced by the agricultural community, he alleged.

Calling for immediate political intervention, Rajaa urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting, as demanded by DMK president M.K. Stalin, to discuss the water crisis and formulate measures to protect farmers.

He also reiterated Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's demand in the Legislative Assembly for a comprehensive assessment of drought-related agricultural losses and adequate compensation for affected cultivators.

The former minister said the government should urgently assess the extent of crop damage and initiate relief measures before the situation worsens.

Rajaa said farmers could no longer survive on assurances and political promises while their crops faced destruction.

“What farmers need is not empty promises, but water and livelihood security,” he said, accusing the TVK administration of neglecting the state's agricultural interests.