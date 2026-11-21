MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday challenged the state government, warning that the Opposition would not allow the Belagavi winter session to proceed smoothly if farmers affected by severe drought were not provided full compensation before the session begins.

The 2026 Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi is scheduled from December 2 to December 11, 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said farmers were becoming increasingly desperate, and some were even resorting to suicide.

He urged the state government to immediately release compensation to farmers who were losing their mental strength due to the continuing distress.

Criticising the government for imposing conditions and delaying the release of compensation, he demanded that the entire compensation amount be disbursed to 50 lakh farmers before the commencement of the Belagavi session.

Vijayendra also pointed out discrepancies in the government's announcements regarding the compensation amount and demanded that the confusion be resolved immediately.

"The government itself had announced Rs 2,500, but now it is being described as Rs 5,000. On one hand, the Chief Minister says the compensation is per acre, while the Revenue Minister says it is for one hectare. The government must clear this confusion and release Rs 5,000 to farmers," he demanded.

He further criticised the government for delaying relief despite announcing assistance for drought-hit farmers and reiterated that the entire compensation amount should be released without further conditions.

Legislative Council Chief Whip of the Opposition N. Ravikumar, former minister and MLA K. Gopalaiah, BJP state vice-president Haratalu Halappa and Bengaluru North district president S. Harish were present at the press conference.

The BJP will launch protests across districts and mandals in Karnataka from November 23 to 25, condemning the alleged misrule of the Congress government, said MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the BJP district office in Hubballi, Karjol alleged that the state was facing severe drought and drinking water shortages, while the Congress government had misused Rs 52,000 crore earmarked for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities over the last four years by diverting the funds for other purposes.

He said the BJP would organise protests at the district and mandal levels to highlight the government's alleged failures and demand accountability.

Referring to Constitution Day, observed on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of B.R. Ambedkar, Karjol said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued a message, and the government had also released an official order in this regard.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by the Centre to honour Ambedkar, stating that five places associated with the architect of the Indian Constitution had been developed as pilgrimage sites.

Recalling his recent visit to Mumbai, Karjol said he had visited Ambedkar's memorial and praised the ongoing development of an impressive memorial at the site, which is located along the seashore.