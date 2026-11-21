MENAFN - IANS) Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 21 (IANS) A central medical team has begun inspecting poultry farms and affected villages in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district following the confirmation of an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, which resulted in the mass death of broiler chickens and prompted authorities to impose restrictions on poultry farming in several areas.

The outbreak was reported from poultry farms in Nochikadu, Thammanampettai, Thimmaravuthankuppam, Kullanchavadi, Kurinjipadi and neighbouring areas, where farmers had raised large numbers of broiler chickens for sale during the Deepavali festive season. Farm owners were alarmed when chickens began dying suddenly in large numbers, raising concerns about the possible spread of a contagious disease.

Following reports of the deaths, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department visited the affected farms and conducted preliminary inspections. Samples collected from the dead birds were sent to laboratories in Namakkal and Chennai for examination.

Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed avian influenza, prompting the authorities to initiate containment measures to prevent further transmission. The dead chickens were buried in specially prepared pits following safety protocols, while the remaining birds on the affected farms were culled to contain the outbreak.

Officials also introduced restrictions on purchasing and rearing new poultry birds, besides imposing a three-month ban on poultry farming in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a central team visited the medical camp established at Kadiyakuppam and inspected the arrangements made by district health authorities. The team subsequently visited poultry farms to assess the preventive measures undertaken by local officials and review the implementation of disease-control protocols.

A medical team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also provided technical guidance to district health officials on surveillance and measures aimed at preventing possible transmission of avian influenza to humans.

Residents have been advised to avoid visiting sites where infected chickens were buried and to seek immediate medical examination if they develop symptoms such as cough, cold or other respiratory complaints.

Health authorities are maintaining continuous surveillance in the affected villages, with particular attention to people who may have come into contact with infected birds.

Officials said monitoring and precautionary measures would continue to prevent further spread of the infection and protect public health.