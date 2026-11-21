Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva And Vietnam's First Lady Ngo Phuong Ly Visit Heritage House In Hanoi (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. On November 21, Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vietnam's First Lady Ngo Phuong Ly at the Heritage House in Hanoi, Trend's special correspondent reports.
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