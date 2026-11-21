MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The 10 most-cited sites gained share of AI citations in every industry studied. Being named on three of six AI platforms took about 44,000 web mentions.

- Michael Transon, CEO, VictoriousSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI platforms concentrated their citations on fewer websites in the third quarter, according to the Q3 2026 Search Report from Victorious. In every industry the report tracks, the 10 most-cited websites took a larger share of AI citations than they did in the second quarter. In legal services, those 10 sites now account for about half of all citations, and three directories alone account for about a third of citations on category questions, up from about a quarter.The sources behind those answers also kept changing. Two answers to the same question, collected minutes apart, cited the same sites 27 percent to 72 percent of the time, depending on the platform. Three months apart, the overlap fell to only 6 percent to 16 percent. Gemini changed the most, with only seven of its 20 most-cited sources from the second quarter still in its top 20 in the third.The report found the same narrowing among brands. AI platforms named 29 brands from the study in the third quarter, down from 42 in the second, and 11 of the 29 appeared on only one platform. The report's mention threshold also rose. A brand had an even chance of being named at roughly 24,000 to 28,000 third-party web mentions, up from about 20,000, and an even chance of being named on at least three of the six web-searching platforms at roughly 44,000.As an SEO and AEO agency, Victorious builds AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies. In both quarters, the numbers of websites linking to and mentioning a brand were the strongest predictors of whether AI named it, a correlation within the report's cohort of 161 brands across five industries.“Citations can just come and citations can just go,” said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious.“You can be a source for an answer on a Monday, and then you're gone on a Wednesday, and then you're back on Friday, and there's no real clear reason for any of it.”Transon covered the shift on episode 22 of The Search Signal, the agency's podcast, published Nov. 20.“The decisions about who to buy from in the market are consolidating into a handful of AI answers,” he said.“And those answers get built from what's not only on your own website, but also what other people are publishing about you and saying about you.”The full Q3 2026 Search Report, including methodology, is available on the Victorious website.About VictoriousVictorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.

Jill Maldonado

Victorious

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AI Platforms Narrow Cited Sources and Named Brands, Victorious Q3 Data Shows News Provided By Victorious November 21, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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