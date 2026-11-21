MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Birbhum-based stone trader Tulu Mandal, the principal accused in the multi-crore duplicate carbon receipt (DCR) scam, appeared before investigators at the Suri police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday afternoon for questioning.

Arriving at the police station in a luxury car accompanied by his legal counsel, Mandal complied with a summons issued in connection with the corruption case. Before entering the premises, his lawyer stated that Mandal would address a press conference following the interrogation.

According to police sources, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer is questioning Mandal regarding allegations of massive revenue embezzlement through fake duplicate carbon receipts, which purportedly deprived the state treasury of crores of rupees over the past decade.

Mandal's appearance in his home district follows his questioning by state investigators at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. He had recently returned to India from abroad in compliance with a Supreme Court order directing him to return by November 17, with the apex court granting him interim protection from coercive action until December 7. Police had previously declared him absconding and suspected he was hiding in Dubai.

Earlier this week, Mandal also approached the Calcutta High Court with two separate petitions. On Thursday, a division bench led by Justice Ajay Kumar Mukherjee permitted his counsel, advocates Ayan Bhattacharya and Sabyasachi Banerjee, to file a plea challenging the FIR registered against him.

In a separate proceeding before Justice Krishna Rao, senior advocate Kishore Dutta sought an urgent hearing on Mandal's behalf, requesting the court to direct authorities to clarify whether a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against him despite his return to the country and existing Supreme Court protection. Justice Rao allowed the filing of the petition.

Investigators have already filed a charge sheet naming Mandal as the prime accused in the DCR scam before a court in Suri.