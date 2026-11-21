MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Six-time MLA and senior Congress leader Tanveer Sait has been appointed Political Secretary to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the appointment of 18 party MLAs and senior leaders as chairpersons and office-bearers of various boards and corporations in Karnataka.

AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal issued an official order approving the appointments, which include positions in key state government boards, corporations and other institutions.

The appointments include senior MLA B. Shivanna as Chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, K. Shadakshari as Chairman of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, P.M. Ashok as Chairman of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board and A.R. Krishnamurthy as Chairman of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Hampanagouda Badarli has been appointed Chairman of the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, D.G. Shantana Gowda as Chairman of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited, G.H. Srinivas as Chairman of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Mahantesh Koujalagi as Chairman of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation.

S.N. Subbareddy has been appointed Chairman of Mysore Sales International Limited, N.H. Konaraddi as Chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and Basanagouda Daddal as Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

Belur Gopalakrishna has been appointed Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly, while Manjunath Bhandari has been named Chief Whip in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Allamprabhu Patil has been appointed Chairman of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Among senior Congress leaders, Shyam Natekar has been appointed Chairman of the Karnataka Spices Development Board, H.C. Lalith Raghav as Chairman of Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited and Subhash Rathore as Chairman of the Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation.

The appointments are part of the Congress party's organisational and political arrangements in the state, with several legislators and senior leaders being accommodated in key boards and corporations.

It may be noted that, following the Karnataka Cabinet expansion in August 2026 under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, intense internal friction and lobbying erupted within the ruling Congress party over filling the remaining vacant ministerial berths, with senior legislators, factions, and unrepresented communities demanding inclusion.

While the council of ministers has a maximum sanctioned strength of 34, 33 ministers were initially brought into the fold (following the induction of 19–20 MLAs alongside the initial 13-member team), leaving the 34th berth unresolved and triggering broader discussions about a second vacant slot-potentially linked to pressure on Minister B. Nagendra to resign over the alleged tribal welfare irregularities case.

Several veteran legislators and former ministers were left out during the August 2026 expansion, prompting open resentment and public protests by their supporters.

The cabinet has faced sharp criticism for having zero female ministers after MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda's name was dropped at the last minute. Additionally, leaders from the Brahmin community-left without cabinet representation for the first time in three decades-and neglected districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Tumakuru are demanding the remaining berths.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has held multiple rounds of talks in New Delhi with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, to finalise the remaining vacant positions and appease disgruntled senior leaders through appointments to various boards and corporations.