Manish Gupta Gets Interim Bail to Perform Last Rites of His Son

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Saket Court on Saturday granted 21 days' interim bail to Domestic help murder case accused Manish Gupta on the grounds of the tragic death of his 19-year-old son and to perform the last rites. His son Parth Gupta passed away on November 19. Manish Gupta has been charge sheeted by Delhi Police and is facing trial in a domestic help murder case. This case is pending before Saket District Court. He was arrested by Delhi Police on June 18, 2026. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Aggarwal, after taking note of the facts, called for a verification report and granted 21 days' interim bail to Manish Gupta, subject to furnishing bail of Rs 10000 and one surety in the like amount. " In view of the unfortunate circumstance and the grounds urged, this Court is of the considered opinion that the accused deserves to be granted interim bail for a limited period to enable him to attend to the family exigencies arising out of the untimely demise of his son," ASJ Aggarwal said. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari moved an application on behalf of Manish Gupta seeking 3 weeks' interim bail to perform the last rites of his deceased son. It was submitted that the accused, being the father of the deceased, is under an overwhelming emotional and moral obligation to be present with his family in this extremely tough and tragic situation. The counsel further submitted that due to the custody of the accused in the present case, he is unable to attend the last rites of his only son, namely Parth Gupta, as it is precisely to be performed by him, being the father of the deceased son. He further submitted that he received a phone call from the wife of the accused, who informed him that on November 19, 2026, her 19-year-old son, namely Parth Gupta, who was the only child, had tragically expired. It was further submitted that the death of her young son has come as a devastating shock to the entire family as well as to the accused. (ANI)