Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Global Remarks

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Amid the political row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his US visit, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Gandhi of "opposing" India itself in his frustration over electoral defeats. Expressing concern over India's international positioning, Gandhi had claimed the country had been reduced to a "side player" while Pakistan was busy mediating between the United States and Iran.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi had said.

Reacting sharply, Thakur compared Gandhi to "a child who goes to a fair, doesn't get the toy he wants, and starts crying, spouting nonsense, and hurling insults." "Since he couldn't attain power, he has chosen a cheap path. He wants to seize power through a gamble, and what has he staked? The trust of the Indian people, India's national identity, and its development. He goes around to countries across the world, badmouthing India," Thakur told reporters.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader said, "Narendra Modi-ji has served the nation. He attained power through dedication, penance, and sacrifice, and he continues to serve the people." Citing a World Bank report, the leader claimed that nearly 500 million (50 crore) people had been lifted out of poverty under PM Modi's leadership. "The foundation of Rahul Gandhi's politics is despair, whereas the foundation of Narendra Modi's politics is development and trust," he added.

The leader also pointed to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who, he said, had noted that interest rates remain low while the economy is growing at a rapid pace. "In his opposition to Mr Modi, Rahul Gandhi has begun to oppose India itself. He has started playing with India's national interests; he is striking at India's identity and the trust of its people, effectively putting them at stake," the leader said.

These remarks also came after Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph from the historic November 19, 2026 trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's absence from the meeting, Gandhi posted on X, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table."

The photograph shared by Rahul Gandhi was taken on November 19, 2026, at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, and depicts the first-ever trilateral summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin during the 2026 APEC summit. However, the meeting focused specifically on nuclear arms control (following the expiration of the New START treaty), UN Security Council reform, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran-involving the three largest nuclear superpowers and permanent UNSC members. Additionally, India is not a member of APEC. (ANI)