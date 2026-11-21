Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Hits Key Milestone

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Overhead Equipment (OHE) system on the Surat–Bilimora section of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor received energisation on November 20. This development covers both the Up and Down lines along the elevated alignment, moving the first Bullet Train project in India closer to further testing activities.

The energised stretch spans approximately 50 kilometres between the Surat and Bilimora stations. The corridor utilises a 2 x 25 kV Overhead Traction System, an electrification technology deployed on high-speed rail networks globally. Along the 508-kilometre corridor, the electrification network includes 14 Traction Substations (TSS) that draw power from the National grid to feed the overhead traction system for the trains.

At Bilimora, located in the Navsari district of Gujarat, the first Traction Substation completed installation works across its Control Panel, Changeover Switch, Transformer, and Circuit Breaker buildings. This Gujarat substation sources its power from the 220 kV Ambetha Grid Substation operated by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). A centralised control centre will monitor the entire electrical network to maintain operational safety and reliability.

The 50-kilometre elevated alignment between Surat and Bilimora features bridges spanning four rivers alongside a steel bridge constructed over National Highway 53 (NH-53). Additionally, engineers fitted the viaduct with roughly 94,000 noise barriers to limit acoustic disruption to nearby areas. The Energisation will be carried out progressively in smaller sections, under the close supervision of the technical teams to ensure safety and compliance with prescribed procedures. Following the activation of the high-voltage lines, authorities issued a public safety advisory for areas bordering the rail corridor. "With the energisation of the overhead electrical system, residents, commuters, construction workers and members of the public in the vicinity of the alignment are strictly advised not to approach or touch the overhead electrical installations or undertake any unauthorised work near them," it said. (ANI)