CM Fadnavis Launches New Tech Initiatives for Mumbai Police Force

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated and launched several technology-based projects for the Mumbai Police, including the "Mumbai Police Citizen App" for city residents. Digital ID cards will also be issued to police personnel. Police Commissioner Deven Bharti was present at the launch and highlighted the impact of the initiative. "Several projects were initiated in 2017 but were subsequently stalled; however, in 2022, the Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) revived and launched new initiatives. Every action taken by the Mumbai Police will be subject to accountability and responsibility, with all processes conducted transparently. The Mumbai Police is well-equipped to utilise both advanced technology and modern weaponry. Every police officer will be provided with a tablet, granting them online access to all investigation-related information and web portals; approximately 50,000 tablets are being distributed," he said. Calling the launch a commendable step, Fadnavis said, "Technology does not discriminate." He described the Citizen App as an excellent concept and said the state is gradually moving toward digital policing, with tablets playing a crucial role. He called MPIS an excellent unified platform and said the ANC Van is vital for a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (drug-free India). "The 'Citizen App' is an excellent concept; it helps users identify which police station's jurisdiction they are in and serves as a helpful tool. We are gradually moving toward digital policing, and the use of tablets will play a crucial role. The MPIS (Mumbai Police Information System) app serves as an excellent, unified platform. Furthermore, the 'ANC (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Van' is vital for a 'drug-free India' (Nasha Mukt Bharat), as it strengthens the fight against narcotics," he said.