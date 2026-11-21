

Ethereum has already recovered to roughly $1,630, but it remains down more than 6% over the last 24 hours.

Last weekend, Peter Schiff first issued the "Black Monday" warning. The Kobeissi Letter attributed the wider selloff to the Anthropic IPO, which drew cash out of markets.

Peter Schiff warned late Friday that Ethereum (ETH) could plunge to $1,000 by Monday after the token fell below the key support level of $1600.

Schiff said that there is a real risk of a crypto crash over the weekend that could send Ethereum to $1,000 by Monday. Ethereum was trading below $1,580, down over 16% since he first raised the alarm six days ago, he said. Since then, Ethereum has bounced slightly.

Source: @PeterSchiff/x

Ethereum's price traded at about $1,630, down over 6% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' zone, accompanied by 'high' chatter level over the past day.

Schiff first flagged the level on Nov. 14. He called Ethereum's chart "even more ominous" than Bitcoin's and pointed to an uptrend line near $1,600 as the line to watch. If it broke, he said the next support would be the 2022 low just under $1,000. A day later, on Nov. 15, he went further. He warned of a 'Black Monday' for Ethereum exchange-traded funds and BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) if the token lost $1,600 over the weekend. Ethereum held above that level at the time.

Schiff had also predicted in April 2025 that Ethereum would reach below $1,000 but the token never fell that low.

Markets Continue To Be Under Pressure

The Kobeissi Letter, a research firm, said that the Anthropic (ANT) IPO fueled the selloff by driving cash out of the U.S. stock market. According to the firm, in the last 45 days, around $6 trillion was wiped out of the market in total, which the firm said was“sentiment is at crisis.”

Source: @KobeissiLetter/x

Institutional investors accounted for about $400 billion of demand for the offering, while retail orders accounted for another $100 billion, the firm said. That money had to be sourced somewhere, the firm added. Kobeissi said it was drawn out just as fear was spiking, with the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, up more than 100% from its October low.

The result was a broad sell-off that simultaneously hammered stocks, gold and crypto. The research firm added that the market should stabilize once that liquidity returns.

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