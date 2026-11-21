Director Rajkumar Periyasamy's OM, featuring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, has received mixed audience reactions. While some praised its performances, others pointed out several shortcomings that affected their overall viewing experience.

Director Rajkumar Periyasamy, who grabbed fans' attention with 'Amaran', has created 'Om' as his next venture. Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah act in this multi-starrer movie. Fans had high expectations since the announcement day. Reports said Mammootty plays a different, powerful gangster role, which increased fans' interest. But fans' opinions turned opposite after the movie release. Many express their dissatisfaction on social media about the screenplay, character importance, and scene strength. Some fans compare 'Om' with Simbu and Gautham Karthik's 'Pathu Thala' movie, saying that was more interesting.Mammootty's character became the most talked-about topic in this movie. Fans expected Mammootty to threaten as a strong gangster against Dhanush, who plays an undercover police officer. Fans thought Mammootty's character would suspect Dhanush's real identity early and face him with intelligence. But fans criticize that Mammootty's character did not create the expected impact even in crucial twists. His character fully trusts Dhanush despite many suspicious situations, which disappointed many.While criticisms on Mammootty's character continue, netizens create various memes using him. They compare Mammootty with the fruit shop Murthy Annan character in 'Jailer 2' movie and mock him. They also jokingly say Dhanush is the henchman near that character. Similarly, Mammootty's reaction during Dhanush's court testimony scene did not create a big impact on fans. Netizens use the background music from that time in memes. Some also criticize that Mammootty's character looks like an ordinary man doing things he dislikes, similar to Karthi's character in 'Meiyazhagan' movie.Amidst all these criticisms, Sai Pallavi's acting receives praise from fans. Her speed and action skills in the movie's fight scenes impressed many. Fans say Sai Pallavi's Bruce Lee style fighting scenes are a notable feature of the movie. Some even praise that Sai Pallavi is the real heroine in the movie. Meanwhile, Mammootty shared some things about his character during the movie's audio launch. Fans recall his speech now after the movie release. Overall, despite having talented actors like Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, 'Om' movie faces criticism for not providing the expected theatrical experience. Fans' main grievance is that the director could have created a stronger character for an experienced actor like Mammootty.