MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) As many as 328 matches are scheduled on Saturday as the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 enters its third day at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, bringing together police personnel from across the country in badminton and table tennis competitions.

The six-day tournament, being hosted by the Gujarat Police from November 19 to 24, has brought together more than 1,150 personnel representing 38 teams from 24 states, four Union Territories and 10 Central Police Organisations.

The schedule for November 21 includes 90 badminton matches and 238 table tennis matches across various individual categories, according to officials.

The second day of the tournament, November 20, witnessed several closely contested matches, with players from different states and central forces registering victories.

In the NGO Men's Doubles Open badminton category, Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Prithviraj Chavan and Purighalla Sri Charan Das defeated Rishabh Singh and Sheikh Zakir by 15-7 and 15-2.

In table tennis, Telangana's Akula Swapna and Karangula Padmeni defeated Mizoram's C. Lalremruati and Lalbiakni 3-0 in the NGO 40+ Women's Doubles category. Punjab defeated Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the GO-NGO Men's Team competition.

In the NGO 18+ Open Men's Doubles category, Uttar Pradesh's Arshad Khan and Arvind Chaudhary registered a 3-0 victory against Andhra Pradesh's D. Vasu and S. V. Raman.

In the NGO 50+ Men's Doubles category, Chhattisgarh's Sadan Mohan Garg and Umesh Chaudhary, IPS, were declared winners after their opponents conceded a walkover.

Today's badminton schedule includes Men's Singles in the 35+, 40+, 50+ and 55+ categories, Women's Singles in the 35+, 45+ and 50+ categories, and Men's Doubles in the 35+ and 55+ categories.

The table tennis fixtures include Open Men's and Women's Singles in the 18+ category, NGO Men's Singles in the 40+ and 50+ categories, NGO Women's Singles in the 40+ and 50+ categories, along with various Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles events.

The tournament was inaugurated on November 19 by Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik.

The participation includes 890 men and 272 women, with 463 gazetted officers and 699 non-gazetted personnel competing across ranks.

Speaking at the inauguration, Malik said sports helped police personnel maintain physical fitness and mental resilience amid demanding professional responsibilities.

"Sports are not merely about winning medals or securing trophies. They develop patience, discipline, teamwork and the ability to handle challenging situations. These qualities also help police personnel perform their professional responsibilities with greater confidence," he said.

Apart from Gujarat, participating teams include those from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

Central forces and organisations, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, NSG, NDRF and Intelligence Bureau, are also represented. The championship will conclude on November 24.