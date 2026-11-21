MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China- November 21, 2026

The annual industry event for the Construction Machinery sector is about to kick off. Enterprises across the global Construction Machinery supply chain and industry professionals will once again gather in Shanghai to exchange insights on new trends and explore new market opportunities.

As a manufacturer deeply engaged in excavator hydraulic components, Futebang Hydraulic will showcase its hydraulic products and manufacturing strength at bauma CHINA 2026.

This time, we look forward to meeting new and existing customers on-site, exchanging ideas with industry partners, and letting more domestic and overseas clients get to know Futebang Hydraulic - and the product strength and service capability of Chinese hydraulic component manufacturers.

November 24–27, 2026

Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

Booth N2 · 576

See you there!

> >

Futebang Booth

01 Connecting the Market Through Quality

For excavators, the hydraulic system is a critical component of overall machine operation.

Components such as hydraulic pumps, Hydraulic Motors, relief valves, hydraulic control handles and foot valves may seem like individual parts, but they directly affect machine efficiency, operating feel and running stability.

When customers choose a supplier, they care about more than just price - they care about product quality, supply stability and the reliability of a long-term partnership. This is exactly why Futebang Hydraulic has always pursued a direction that combines manufacturing with the market.

Futebang Hydraulic operates its own 6,000 m2 production plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang, and runs excavator component trading operations in Guangzhou, forming an integrated industry-and-trade model that combines factory manufacturing with market service.

From product machining to parts cleaning, from precision machining to assembly, and through final inspection and packaging, every production step affects the final quality of the product.

Backed by its in-house factory, Futebang Hydraulic continues to focus on the excavator hydraulic component sector, offering product supply, volume production and customized services around real customer needs.

We know that a truly competitive supplier does more than deliver products - it provides stable, ongoing supply support.

> >

Futebang Hydraulic · Components

02 Focusing on Products with Perseverance

At bauma CHINA 2026, Futebang Hydraulic will engage in face-to-face discussions with on-site customers around excavator hydraulic system products.

Futebang Hydraulic is bringing:

Hydraulic Pumps: Core power components of the excavator hydraulic system, supporting supply needs across different brands and machine models.

Hydraulic Motors: Serving excavator travel, swing and related hydraulic applications, with a range of product options.

relief valves: Key pressure-control components, meeting replacement and repair needs across different equipment.

Hydraulic control handles: Focused on operating feel, control precision and user experience.

Foot valves: Providing supporting products for excavator hydraulic control requirements.

Hydraulic Spare Parts and related components: Meeting multi-category procurement and matching supply needs.

From single-product procurement to multi-category component matching, from the repair market to parts distribution channels, we offer suitable purchasing solutions for different customer types through a wider product range and stable supply capability.

For overseas customers, we equally value long-term partnership and supply-chain support.

Whether in Southeast Asia, the Middle East or other overseas markets, we look forward to building connections with more local distributors, repair companies and parts buyers, bringing Chinese-made hydraulic components to broader markets.

03 Meet in Shanghai, Looking Forward to Exchanging Ideas

The value of an exhibition goes beyond showing products - it is about building connections.

Whether discussing products with industry customers, exchanging purchasing needs across different markets, or learning about component applications across brands and models......

Every face-to-face conversation with a customer is an opportunity to understand market demand and listen to customer feedback.

We hope that, through on-site communication, customers can gain a more direct understanding of our products and manufacturing capability, as well as the determination and results Futebang Hydraulic has built over years in the Construction Machinery aftermarket.

If you are looking for a reliable supplier of excavator hydraulic components such as hydraulic pumps, hydraulic motors, relief valves, control handles and foot valves;

If you are an excavator parts distributor, repair company or overseas buyer looking for a stable supply channel;

If you want to learn about product machining, manufacturing, volume supply and custom cooperation;

Or even if you are just curious and visiting the exhibition for the first time......

We sincerely welcome you to the Futebang Hydraulic booth for a face-to-face discussion.

We are looking forward not just to a chance meeting at the show,

but to the start of a long-term partnership!

Exhibition Invitation

bauma CHINA 2026 · Futebang Hydraulic Sincerely Invites You

Exhibition: bauma CHINA 2026 (China International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, Construction Vehicles and Construction Equipment)

Date: November 24–27, 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Pudong)

Futebang Hydraulic Booth: Hall N2 · 576

Exhibitor: Futebang Hydraulic

Main Products: hydraulic pumps, hydraulic motors, relief valves, hydraulic control handles, foot valves, and hydraulic spare parts.

Futebang Hydraulic

Looking forward to meeting you in Shanghai,

discussing industry development,

and exploring cooperation opportunities!

See you on-site!

About US

Guangzhou FuTeBang Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. has been deeply engaged in the excavator parts industry for over 15 years, integrating production, R&D, and sales to provide a full range of high-quality products for the market. Its core product lines include various relief valves, hydraulic spare parts, joystick valves, and foot pedal valves, which are precisely compatible with mainstream brand models such as Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Sumitomo, Kato, Daewoo, and Hyundai.