Sure, a postcard might be tiny, but getting it right for global customers is no walk in the park. Everything from the paper weight and color accuracy to the coating and trimming plays a part in the final result. And you can't forget packaging and shipping time either. I mean, you could have the coolest design ever, but if the corners show up bent or the colors don't match what you approved, all that appeal just goes out the window, so this guide is about 10 postcard suppliers for global buyers, but we're not just throwing names at you – we're focusing on the practical stuff that actually matters. Things like printing methods, paper and finish options, minimum order quantities, sample availability, customization, and shipping support. And here's a pro tip: you should also look at how clearly a supplier explains their production timelines, artwork requirements, and reprint policies. Because, honestly, those details are where the real difference lies. Honestly, you can't really tell how something feels or looks just from a picture online. That's why grabbing a physical sample is such a smart move – you get to check the texture, the true colors, and the print quality up close. Trust me, it makes a huge difference, no single supplier is going to be perfect for everything. A small run for a boutique? That might need different pricing and more flexibility compared to a huge campaign with multiple designs. And let's not forget the destination, your budget, and those delivery deadlines – they can totally change your best bet. Also, suppliers' info and capabilities aren't set in stone, so it's always wise to double-check the current terms before you commit. The companies we've featured here are just a starting point for comparison, not a replacement for actually verifying specs and proofs. A bit of caution goes a long way, you know? Honestly, picking the right partner isn't about who has the most polished catalog. It's about finding someone whose stuff-like their products, how they communicate, and even their shipping arrangements-actually fits with what you're trying to do. That's what really matters.

Define Postcard Formats: A6 (105 × 148 mm) and Custom Sizes

A6 measures 105 × 148 mm under ISO 216, making it a practical baseline for postcard orders. Its familiar proportions leave room for a clear image, a short message, and an address without wasting much stock. For global buyers, though,“standard” does not mean universally postage-ready. Postal size, thickness, and weight limits vary by destination, so confirm them before approving a production run. A few millimetres can affect handling sizes suit panoramic artwork, invitations, or campaigns that need a distinctive hand feel. They can also increase trimming waste and complicate mailing. Two Sides' 2023 Trend Tracker reported that 55% of consumers prefer paper communications over digital ones, a useful reminder that the physical format still matters. It does not prove every postcard performs better, of course. Ask suppliers for a physical proof, final trimmed dimensions, paper weight in grams per square metre, and a sample showing image sharpness and edge quality: Request quotes for both A6 and your custom size. Check bleed and safe margins, then test one finished card in the destination mail stream. There is no perfect size. Small details matter.

Set Print Benchmarks: 300 dpi and Typical 250–350 gsm Card Stock

Postcard artwork should be prepared at 300 pixels per inch at final size;“dpi” describes printer output, not image resolution. A 4 × 6 in card therefore needs at least 1,200 × 1,800 pixels before trimming. More pixels help only when the original image contains real detail. Upscaling a small image will not restore crisp lettering or fine linework. Check the trim and bleed with a full-size proof, especially where text sits near the edge.

For stock, 250–350 gsm is a useful starting range, not a stiffness guarantee. ISO 536:2019 defines the method for measuring paper grammage. Using that g/m2 basis, an uncoated 4 × 6 in card weighs about 3.9–5.4 g. Feel the samples in hand. Coating, grain direction, and board construction can change how a card bends, even at the same weight. ISO 12647-2 specifies process-control requirements for offset color printing, so ask suppliers how they manage color consistency and approve a physical proof.

One caveat: I would not choose by gsm alone. A heavier sample can still feel unexpectedly flexible.

Compare 10 Global Suppliers by Region, MOQ, and Production Capabilities

Global postcard suppliers differ in regional strengths, minimum order quantities, and finishing options.

A United States digital printer may accept 25–100 cards and suit rapid proofing or short runs. Canadian shops often handle small batches, with textured stocks and careful color checks. Mexican suppliers can offer 100–300-card runs and convenient North American shipping. In Western Europe, offset printers commonly favor orders above 500, especially when consistent color across large batches matters. Eastern European producers may accept roughly 250–500 cards and offer competitive print-and-pack services.

China's larger factories often start near 500 cards, with options such as foil stamping, spot gloss, and custom sleeves. Taiwan-based suppliers may suit 300–500-card orders needing precise finishing. Indian printers can serve higher-volume orders, often around 500 or more, with several paper weights available. Vietnamese suppliers may offer flexible mid-sized runs, though sample approval is especially important for color and trimming. Australian digital printers can be practical for local orders of 50–200 cards and shorter delivery routes.

These figures are screening estimates, not fixed terms. Ask each supplier for its MOQ by paper, size, and finish; a foil detail can change the minimum. Request a physical sample, confirm packed dimensions, and compare shipping costs alongside unit prices. A low MOQ sounds ideal. Sometimes it means fewer finishing choices, a detail buyers may overlook.

Assess Paper Options, Finishes, and Recycled or FSC-Certified Stocks

Postcard stock changes both the first impression and the mailing result. Compare uncoated, coated, and recycled papers by weight, stiffness, and surface feel. A 300 gsm sheet feels substantial, while lighter stock may reduce postage costs; confirm limits with the destination postal service. Ask suppliers for printed samples, not just swatch books. Ink can look muted on recycled fibers, and small color shifts are easy to miss on screen. Test handwriting, too need practical scrutiny. Gloss can sharpen photographs, while matte reduces glare and often suits text-heavy designs. Lamination and heavy coatings may complicate recycling, depending on local facilities. Ask for the coating type and verify what can be accepted in your target markets. For recycled or FSC-certified stock, request the recycled-content percentage or current certification details, plus documentation linking the paper to the claim. Eurostat reported an 82.5% recycling rate for paper and cardboard packaging in the EU in 2022; this regional figure is useful context, not a guarantee for postcards worldwide. One detail buyers sometimes overlook: recycled stock can vary between batches. Approve a production sample, but allow for modest natural variation. That may be less perfect, and more honest.

10 Best Postcard Suppliers for Global Buyers - Assess Paper Options, Finishes, and Recycled or FSC-Certified Stocks

A practical comparison of supplier types and sourcing routes. These are not named companies or ranked recommendations; product specifications, certifications, and shipping capabilities must be confirmed with each supplier.