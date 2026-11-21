Leading Postcard Suppliers Attract Growing Attention From Global Buyers
|Supplier Type
|Typical Postcard Formats
|Paper Options to Request
|Common Finishes
|Recycled or FSC-Certified Stock
|Best Fit for Buyers
|Checks Before Ordering
|Regional commercial printer
|A6 (105 × 148 mm), A5 (148 × 210 mm), and custom sizes
|Coated or uncoated paperboard; request available grammages and calipers
|Gloss, matte, or uncoated; ask about aqueous coating and lamination
|Ask for current stock options and documentary evidence for any claimed certification
|Buyers who value local communication, proofing, and shorter delivery routes
|Confirm trim tolerance, proof approval process, and whether certification applies to the exact stock
|Online trade-printing service
|Common small-format sizes, including 4 × 6 in and A6; availability varies
|Standard coated cover stocks and selected uncoated options
|Typically gloss or matte; specialty effects may be limited
|Check the product specification for recycled content or FSC certification rather than relying on general site claims
|Repeat orders with established artwork and straightforward specifications
|Check the order cutoff, shipping destination coverage, color-proof options, and reprint policy
|Packaging and paper-converting printer
|Custom dimensions, including oversized and die-cut cards
|Paperboard grades selected for stiffness, printability, and converting needs
|Embossing, foil stamping, spot coating, or die cutting may be available
|Request the chain-of-custody details and confirm that the selected board is covered
|Projects requiring unusual shapes, tactile details, or coordinated packaging
|Ask for a production sample and confirm how finishing affects postage and handling
|Fine-art and photographic print shop
|Small and medium formats, with custom sizes subject to the equipment used
|Archival-style matte, satin, or photo papers; board-backed options may be offered
|Matte, satin, or gloss; specialty surface choices vary
|Verify recycled content and certification separately; archival paper claims do not establish either
|Artists, photographers, and publishers prioritizing image reproduction
|Request a color test and clarify whether the paper is intended for two-sided printing
|Digital short-run printer
|Standard postcard sizes and small custom batches
|Coated and uncoated cover stocks compatible with the digital press
|Matte or gloss coating; other finishes depend on post-press equipment
|Ask which certified or recycled stocks are compatible with the selected press and finish
|Small launches, event mailers, and frequent design updates
|Confirm minimum quantities, color consistency across reorders, and whether finishing is outsourced
|Offset printing specialist
|Common postcard formats and larger custom runs
|Broad choice of coated and uncoated paperboard, subject to mill availability
|Varnish, aqueous coating, and selected specialty finishes
|Request stock-specific certification details and a valid chain-of-custody claim where applicable
|Large quantities where consistent production and unit-cost efficiency matter
|Compare setup costs, make-ready requirements, color targets, and overrun/underrun terms
|Mailing-house printer
|Formats selected to meet the destination postal service's requirements
|Stocks chosen for print quality, machinability, and postal handling
|Usually production-friendly coatings; confirm compatibility with addressing and postal marks
|Request certified-stock documentation and check that the mailing specification allows the chosen material
|Campaigns that combine printing, addressing, sorting, and mailing
|Verify postal size and thickness rules in each destination country before approving artwork
|Recycled-paper focused printer
|Standard and custom postcard sizes, depending on available presses
|Ask for the post-consumer recycled content percentage and paper surface
|Matte or uncoated surfaces are commonly requested; actual choices vary by stock
|Distinguish recycled-content claims from FSC certification; request evidence for each claim
|Buyers prioritizing recycled fiber and transparent material sourcing
|Check print samples, shade variation, and whether the recycled stock is suitable for the intended finish
|FSC chain-of-custody certified printer
|Common formats and custom specifications, subject to the printer's certified scope
|Ask which specific paper grades can be supplied under the relevant FSC claim
|Standard coatings and selected premium finishes, depending on stock and process
|Verify the supplier's current certificate and the FSC claim shown on the sales or delivery documents
|Organizations with documented responsible-sourcing requirements
|Confirm that the product, transaction, and labeling meet the certification rules; do not assume every stock is certified
|Export-oriented print manufacturer
|Custom sizes and specifications for international orders
|Multiple paperboard grades may be available; request mill, weight, and sample details
|Options can include lamination, coating, foil, and embossing, subject to production capability
|Request verifiable documentation for the exact stock and clarify who issues it
|Buyers consolidating larger orders for cross-border shipment
|Confirm Incoterms, packaging, production samples, export documents, lead times, and freight responsibilities
Buyer note: Postcard weight, thickness, dimensions, and finish affect printing, durability, and postage. Confirm current postal requirements in every destination market, and obtain a physical sample plus written stock and certification details before placing a production order.
Check Postal Fit: USPS Postcard Limits of 3.5 × 5 to 4.25 × 6 Inches
Postcard size can affect postage, handling, and delivery plans. For U.S. mailing, the USPS Domestic Mail Manual gives postcard dimensions of 3.5 × 5 inches minimum and 4.25 × 6 inches maximum. The card must also be rectangular and 0.007–0.016 inches thick to qualify for postcard pricing. Tiny margins matter. A slightly oversized card may need a different mail classification, so global buyers should confirm the finished dimensions, not just the artwork size.
When comparing suppliers, ask for a physical sample and measure it with a ruler or caliper. Check after coating, trimming, and rounding; those finishing steps can change the final size. The USPS Domestic Mail Manual and Postal Explorer mailing guides provide the technical thresholds. Keep those specifications beside your purchase order, and request written confirmation of finished size and thickness. A supplier's standard template is useful, but it is not proof that your chosen stock meets postal requirements.
Tip: Leave a small safety margin inside the limits. Measure several samples, since cutting can vary slightly across a batch. It is easy to overlook thickness. For a U.S. campaign, test one finished card before approving the full run.
Evaluate Samples, Lead Times, Shipping Terms, and Quality Controls10 Best Postcard Suppliers for Global Buyers
A sample tells more than a product listing. Request the same paper stock, finish, and print method planned for your order. Check color under daylight, not only on a screen. Rub the surface gently and inspect corners, trim, and ink coverage. Small flaws matter when thousands of cards arrive together. Ask whether the sample is a production sample or a handmade mock-up; they may differ.
Compare quoted lead times by separating production days from transit days. Request a written schedule with proof approval, packing, and dispatch dates. Shipping terms should clarify who arranges freight, pays charges, and handles delivery risks. Confirm the destination address, carton dimensions, and tracking options before placing a deposit. Delays happen. Leave buffer time for seasonal congestion, and ask how changes affect the schedule.
Tips: Save approved samples and written specifications. Ask for batch inspection records, defect tolerances, and photos before dispatch. Check that cartons protect card edges from moisture and crushing. One detail is easy to miss: confirm that reprints will match the approved colors.
Conclusion
Choosing the right Postcard supplier starts with clear specifications. A6, measuring 105 × 148 mm, is a common format, while custom dimensions can suit distinctive campaigns. For sharp, consistent printing, set a target of 300 dpi and consider card stock in the typical 250–350 gsm range. Compare suppliers across regions by minimum order quantity, production capacity, and ability to handle different print runs and formats available paper types and finishes, including recycled and FSC-certified stocks where suitable. Check that the finished card fits the intended postal requirements; the USPS postcard size range is 3.5 × 5 to 4.25 × 6 inches. Before placing a large order, request samples and confirm production lead times, shipping terms, and quality-control procedures. These checks help balance print quality, sustainability preferences, delivery schedules, and budget when selecting a supplier for global purchasing.
About US
As a company with high reputation on Alibaba, we have a professional sales team of more than 10 staffs, and have 20 cooperated factories of more than 10-year experience in packing industry, which is a guarantee to high quality product and excellent service. Moreover, we specialize in customized packaging and printing. A wide range of packaging products you can find, such as paper box, paper bag, poly mailer, bubble mailer, zip lock bag, hang tags and so on. It's convenient to buy what you want. Most importantly, any low MOQ is welcomed, we are willing to help you start your business.
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