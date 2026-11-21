MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China-November 21, 2026

As fixed high-current bus conductors, rigid copper busbars feature high conductivity, strong structural rigidity and stable temperature-rise performance, widely adopted in global power, new energy and heavy-duty electrical projects.

HV & LV Power Distribution: High/low voltage switchgear, dry-type distribution transformers, SVG reactive power compensation cabinets, bus ducts and main bus circuits of distribution panels.New Energy & Energy Storage: Commercial & industrial energy storage cabinets, solar inverters, wind converters, DC combiner cabinets and charging pile power modules for stable AC/DC heavy current transmission.Metallurgy & Industrial Rectification: Medium-frequency melting furnaces, metallurgical electrolytic rectifier cabinets, high-power welding machines and braking resistor cabinets for continuous heavy-load rectification.Industrial Automation: Inverter control cabinets, AGV power cabinets, industrial UPS and PDU units for data centers.Rail Transit: Fixed bus circuits inside electrical cabinets for rolling stock.Marine & Special Electrical: Marine switchboards and port electrical equipment. Tin plating is commonly specified for humid and salt-spray environments.

Xi'an Zipeng Technology supplies rigid copper busbars together with laminated copper flexible connections and copper-aluminum transition bars. Combined rigid‐flexible solutions are recommended for locations subject to vibration and thermal displacement. All products support drawing customization, international standards and full sets of foreign trade certificates.

About US

At Zipeng, we specialize in the engineering and manufacturing of custom Copper Foil Flexible Busbars, and Copper Laminated Flexible Busbars for high-current electrical applications. Our products are designed to deliver reliable conductivity, long service life, and stable performance in demanding industries including battery energy storage, power distribution, switchgear, transformers, renewable energy, and industrial automation.