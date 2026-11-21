MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Social Security Investment Board (SSIB) Chairman Omar Malhas proposed bringing the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), Jordanian banks, and European and international financial institutions together to identify projects they could finance jointly.

Speaking at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference during a panel on public-private partnerships and financing mechanisms, Malhas said the proposed "Jordanian Institutional Investment Partnership Platform" would help participants align their priorities and identify joint investments that fit the fund's strategy, according to a statement issued Saturday.

Malhas called for closer cooperation with the European Union and its financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to expand opportunities for joint investment and risk sharing alongside financing.

He said domestic investment in strategic projects signals confidence to foreign investors and can attract international capital. The fund, he added, invests social security assets in financially viable projects that complement government funding and private investment while protecting the interests of current and future contributors and retirees.

Malhas identified energy, water, industry, mining, infrastructure, logistics, digital infrastructure, and tourism as sectors with potential for institutional investment. To attract capital, he said, projects must be well prepared, financially viable, and ready to implement. Investors also need clear rules on governance and transparency.

Jordan has reached an important stage in its economic transformation under the Economic Modernization Vision, Malhas said. He added that turning investment opportunities into projects is a shared responsibility for the government, national institutions, domestic institutional investors, banks, the private sector, and international partners.

//Petra// AO