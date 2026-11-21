MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday opened "Jordan, Land of Resolve" week at Al-Hassad Al-Tarbawi Schools in Zarqa. The program brings students and residents together to explore Jordan's history, heritage, and the work of its national institutions.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Public Security Directorate, and other institutions are taking part. Over several days, students and residents can attend talks, panel discussions, band performances, and police theater productions. Visits and interactive sessions will introduce participants to the work of institutions responsible for Jordan's security.

At the opening, students set up a traditional Bedouin tent and gave presentations on the history and heritage of Jordan's governorates. They also highlighted the olive tree's place in Jordanian culture and its environmental and economic importance. The Anti-Narcotics Department's awareness unit spoke to students and other attendees about the risks of drug use and ways to prevent it.

The ceremony, held in the school gymnasium, began with the national anthem and a Quran recitation. Attendees observed a moment of silence and recited Al-Fatiha in memory of those who died in service to Jordan. Two films followed, one on the life of the late King Hussein bin Talal and the other on allegiance to His Majesty King Abdullah II and his reign. Students performed pieces celebrating Jordan's development, the Hashemite leadership, and community values. The Nashama Music and Heritage Ensemble performed patriotic music.

Hussam Abu Rahmeh, the schools' director general, said the week aims to strengthen students' sense of belonging and pride in their national identity. He said schools have a responsibility to teach citizenship and equip students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to Jordan's development. Efforts to counter extremism and hatred, he added, begin with teaching students to engage in dialogue, practice moderation, and respect others.

Abu Rahmeh described Jordan's security and stability amid regional crises as a national achievement. He credited King Abdullah II, supported by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, with guiding the country through challenges. He also highlighted the King's support for Arab causes, particularly Palestinian rights, and Jordan's humanitarian work. He said the week's theme reflects the country's history of resilience and a commitment to continued public service under the Hashemite leadership.

At the close of the ceremony, organizers honored Issawi for his patronage and his work to carry out the King's directives. They also recognized representatives of institutions that helped organize the week. //Petra// AO