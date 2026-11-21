MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The second National Labor Conference opened Friday in the Dead Sea region to develop a national roadmap for decent work for women. The two-day meeting is reviewing progress on recommendations from the 2025 conference and identifying who will carry them out, on what timetable, and how progress will be measured.

Labor Ministry Secretary-General Abdul Halim Doujan called for a roadmap with five priorities: creating decent jobs for Jordanians, increasing and tracking women's participation in the labor market, enforcing labor laws, extending social protection, and giving government, employers, and workers a role in planning and evaluating reforms.

Doujan said the ministry has begun developing a national system to track women's labor force participation using a common indicator and shared data. He also called for expanding childcare and other care services, protecting workers from violence and harassment, and helping workers move into formal employment so that those who lack social security coverage can gain access to it.

The roadmap builds on an initiative launched a year ago by the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), Doujan said. The partners agreed to focus on reforming labor and social security laws, promoting equal pay and equal access to jobs and occupations, preventing workplace violence and harassment, and developing the care economy.

On May 2, Jordan announced the signing of its Decent Work Country Programme with the federation, employers, and the ILO. Doujan said the program, which runs through the end of 2027, provides a framework for the roadmap and aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision. Its priorities are inclusive green growth and decent work, wider access to social protection and basic services, and greater accountability, transparency, and participation through dialogue among government, employers, and workers.

Doujan also cited an October agreement between the ministry and the ILO to improve working conditions in the garment sector. The project will establish a service center for workers, with particular attention to women and non-Jordanian workers. It also aims to improve complaints procedures and dispute resolution, combat forced labor, and promote fair recruitment.

Federation President Khaled Fanatsah said the first conference had identified priorities through policy papers and debate. This year's meeting, held under the theme "From Commitment to Achievement," would assess which recommendations had been implemented, where progress had stalled, and which institutions were responsible for follow-up.

Fanatsah said unions should help shape national labor policy because of their direct knowledge of workers' concerns, including difficulties filing complaints and securing their rights. He said the conference was a central part of the second phase of the Union Power project, which the federation and the ILO are implementing through the Decent Work for Women Programme to strengthen unions' role in policymaking.

ILO Country Coordinator for Jordan Amal Mowafy said the conference is part of the National Committee for Pay Equity's 2026–2027 plan. She called for closer alignment with ILO conventions Jordan has ratified, including Convention No. 100 on equal pay for work of equal value, Convention No. 111 on discrimination in employment and occupation, and the parts of Convention No. 102 on minimum social security standards that Jordan has accepted. She said the ILO, the ministry, and national partners had studied gaps in Jordanian legislation to guide reforms.

Mowafy called for maternity leave and job security, protection for maternal and child health, and affordable, high-quality care for children, older people, and people with disabilities. She also urged Jordan to extend social protection to people who work through digital platforms and apps, as well as part-time, domestic, agricultural, and seasonal workers. She said these priorities support Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and the Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality, decent work, and reduced inequality.

The conference continues Saturday with discussions on women's participation in the economy and trade unions, coordination among government, employers, and workers, and Parliament's role in passing legislation and overseeing its implementation.

//Petra// AO