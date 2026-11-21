MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the European Commission President wrote this on social media platform X.

“I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark, orchestrated by Russian intelligence services. This was an attack on EU soil. And it is unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark. And with all Member States targeted by Russian hybrid attacks. An attack against one of us is an attack against our Union,” von der Leyen said.

She noted that hybrid threats from Russia were becoming increasingly direct and tangible, but the European Union had the necessary tools to respond, ranging from deploying rapid response teams to imposing sanctions on those responsible. The European Commission President also announced that Brussels would soon present a new European Security Strategy aimed at strengthening preparedness and the capacity to deter threats.

“And let me be clear: if Russia intends to weaken our support for Ukraine, it will achieve the exact opposite. Our resolve will only grow stronger,” she concluded.

Eight people detained in Estonia over attempted arson attack on defense industry plant allegedly commissioned by Russia

As previously reported, law enforcement authorities in Denmark uncovered and foiled an assassination plot targeting a person who holds dual U.S. and Ukrainian citizenship, criticizes the Russian regime and publicly supports Ukraine.

According to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), the operation was being prepared on behalf of Russian intelligence services, with the involvement of criminal networks operating across Europe. The incident is the latest in a series of Russian acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and attempted political assassinations in EU countries, aimed at intimidating opponents of the Kremlin and destabilizing European states.